(LSU Wide Receiver Kyren Lacy via Gus Stark/Getty Images)

One of the primary reasons I started writing this newsletter is that I felt nuanced discussion had left the sports world. The incentives are obvious. Every social media platform now prioritizes bite-sized content. If you want to generate views, you either need to be fast or polarizing. If you can do both at the same time, you’ll often go viral.

What happened this week with Kyren Lacy is the perfect example. Less than six months after LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy took his own life after being charged with negligent homicide due to his role in a fatal car accident, his attorney, Matt Ory, presented evidence to a news station that many claimed proved Lacy was innocent.

In the 45-minute interview, Lacy’s attorney paints a picture of racial prejudice. He says that the police department failed to follow up with witnesses and coerced others into providing false or misleading statements. He also presented various metrics from the black boxes installed inside the cars involved in the accident, including how many feet apart the vehicles were at the time of the accident and their speeds. Within minutes, parts of that conversation were clipped, edited, and posted on social media.

As a result, sports media personalities who had been judgmental of Lacy immediately started apologizing. Pat McAfee claimed that Lacy was innocent on his show. ESPN’s Ryan Clark even took a few minutes on SportsCenter to tell millions of people that Lacy was being investigated for something “he didn’t do,” while also accusing the police of “coercing, doctoring, and manipulating” statements to put Lacy behind bars.

Ryan Clark’s statement has since been viewed by more than 10 million people on social media and has 487,000 likes on Instagram alone. But there is just one problem: McAfee and Clark had to issue on-air apologies within 48 hours because the local police department released contradictory evidence that painted a different picture.

To be clear, I am not trying to come after Pat McAfee or Ryan Clark. ESPN’s legal team probably asked them to apologize on-air to avoid a lawsuit, and both of them seemed genuine in their responses. But given that this platform provides me the ability to go into more detail than others, that’s exactly what we’re going to do today.

Rather than speculating one way or the other based on short video clips or accepting statements from incentivized individuals as fact, I have spent the last several days digging into the details. I have read the police reports and witness testimonies. I have watched the entire 45-minute interview with Lacy’s attorney. I have watched bodycam footage from the police, and I have also reviewed the district attorney’s report.

I may not be the world’s most knowledgeable person on this topic, but I like to think that putting in the work has at least made me more knowledgeable than most. So here is what we know so far. You can decide what you want to believe based on the facts.

(LSU’s Kyren Lacy via Gus Stark/Getty Images)

For those who have no idea what I am talking about, Kyren Lacy was an All-SEC wide receiver at LSU. He was projected to be drafted during the 2025 NFL Draft. But then Lacy became the focal point of a negligent homicide case in December 2024. As a result of this accident, one person was killed and several others were injured. Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death, and reckless operation of a vehicle in January 2025, eventually getting released on $151,000 bail.

Due to the ongoing criminal case, many NFL teams removed Lacy from their draft board entirely. But a few weeks before the draft took place, the police department in Houston was called after Lacy allegedly discharged a firearm into the ground during a verbal argument with a family member. Lacy fled the scene before police arrived, and when the police eventually located him and tried to conduct a traffic stop, he fled again. The police chased Lacy for several miles before he crashed his car. When officers approached the vehicle, Lacy had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Some people have speculated that Lacy took his own life because he was being charged with a crime he didn’t commit, while others say he might have done it because he was living with guilt. But to really understand the truth, we first have to go back and examine what happened during the fatal car accident in December 2024.

Based on surveillance footage, Lacy’s green 2023 Dodge Charger was seen passing three vehicles and an 18-wheeler on a two-lane road inside a no-passing zone at approximately 88 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. These are facts that everyone agrees on — the police, district attorney, and Lacy’s lawyer — because the data/video backs it up.

To give you a better visual, I’ve included a diagram of the accident below. What we know is that after passing the fourth car, Lacy reentered his lane. Two cars that were in the opposite lane then shifted course dramatically. The first car (a gold pickup truck) veered off the right side of the road into a parking lot, while the second car (a 2017 Kia Cadenza) attempted to go left, crossing the centerline and colliding head-on with a 2017 Kia Sorento headed in the opposite direction. As a result, a 78-year-old man named Herman Hall, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the Sorento, died.

You can watch surveillance footage of the accident here, but one thing that is important to note is that when police arrived on the scene, several people, including the man driving the 18-wheeler, immediately blamed Lacy’s green Dodge Charger for causing the accident. They said that he was driving recklessly, claiming that the cars on the other side of the road had to move out of the way to avoid hitting Lacy head-on.

When you examine the bodycam footage, these accusations were made unprompted, within seconds of the police officers arriving on the scene. The gold pickup truck, which had turned off into a parking lot to avoid the accident, had left the scene. But officers went to his house to get a statement, eventually presenting their findings to the district attorney, who decided to charge Lacy with the charges mentioned above.

Ultimately, the police report paints a clear picture of the incident. In short, the report says that Lacy’s reckless driving caused the accident. Police say that he was speeding and passed multiple cars in a no-passing zone. They say that the other drivers exited their lanes because of Lacy’s presence across the centerline, and they even claim that Lacy called a local personal injury attorney just 10 minutes after fleeing the scene.

But Lacy’s attorney disagrees with that description of events. In the 45-minute video released this week, Lacy’s attorney says that black box data proves that Lacy was back in his lane of travel and behind the other cars 72.6 yards before the accident. Lacy’s attorney doesn’t dispute that Lacy was speeding or passing cars, but he says the distance is significant because the law requires cars to be back in their lane 100 feet before oncoming traffic, and Lacy was back in his lane 217 feet before the accident.

Lacy’s attorney also took issue with how the police report was assembled. He says that the police bodycam was turned off for the first four minutes of the officer’s interview with the driver of the gold pickup truck, and that the driver refused to sign a witness statement that implicated Lacy as the primary reason for the crash, allegedly because the witness was coerced (by the interviewing officer) into making that accusation.

Furthermore, Lacy’s attorney says the driver of the car that crossed the center lane was eating while driving and tailgating the car ahead. These statements were confirmed by witness testimony and black box data, which showed that the Kia Cadenza was traveling 49.5 mph seconds before the crash and was only 0.5 seconds behind the pickup truck in front. This means the car that eventually crossed over the center line might not have had enough time to react, and the police initially wrote that driver a ticket for tailgating, later reducing it to a crossing center line ticket.

But this is where nuance is necessary. When you watch the surveillance footage, it’s clear that Lacy is driving erratically. The data also shows that he was speeding, and it only takes a few seconds for two cars traveling that fast in opposite directions to meet in the middle. However, there is also an argument that Lacy’s actions, while reckless, were not the primary cause of the accident that left one dead and others injured.

In fact, between the time of Lacy’s arrest and the scheduled grand jury hearing, the local district attorney’s office actually put together a report that contradicts some of the police department’s initial claims. For instance, the police initially said that the gold pickup truck slammed on its brakes to come to a complete stop and that Lacy was actively passing cars when the accident occurred. Both of those statements turned out to be false after reviewing the video footage. The driver of the gold pickup truck did hit his brakes, but he pulled off into a parking lot without coming to a complete stop. As for Lacy, video footage shows him back in his lane before the crash.

It should also be noted that Lacy’s family says that the personal injury attorney he called 10 minutes after the accident was his stepfather, the dad of his younger brother.

But more importantly, the district attorney’s office ended its report by explicitly stating that “the evidence submitted in the crash report does not support that Kyren Lacy should have known that his actions were the cause of the crash that happened approximately 72 yards in front of him.” That’s not to say that the charges against Kyren Lacy would have been dropped entirely, but that’s why the grand jury exists.

Despite finding contradictory evidence, the district attorney was simply following protocol. The charges were filed based on the initial police report. But then the prosecutor has an obligation to present substantial exculpatory evidence to grand juries, with the grand jury acting as an independent check on prosecutorial power.

The district attorney was scheduled to present its report to the grand jury just two days after Lacy took his life. It would then have been up to the grand jury to decide whether there was sufficient probable cause to proceed with an indictment.

The unfortunate part is that we will now never know what the grand jury would have decided. Since Kyren Lacy is now deceased, the criminal case cannot proceed.

What happened to Kyren Lacy is heartbreaking. It’s a story about a man who made mistakes, faced public scrutiny, and ultimately lost his life before his side could be fully heard. But it’s also a reminder of how fast our culture moves, how quickly narratives form, and how we rarely pause to question them. Social media rewards speed and certainty, not patience and nuance. The problem is that real life isn’t built that way. Real life is complicated, and sometimes the truth takes time to reveal itself.

I’ll let you form your own opinion based on the facts. But let this serve as a reminder that before we rush to judgment or decide who is innocent or guilty based on a 30-second clip, we should take a step back. Kyren Lacy’s story isn’t just about one athlete or one mistake. It’s a lesson in restraint. Because if we want better conversations, in sports or anywhere else, we have to value the full picture more than the first headline.

