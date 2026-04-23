(The 2026 NFL Draft stage via Jim Harris/Pittsburgh Business Times)

This weekend, more than half a million people are expected to attend the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. Every single rental car at the airport has been booked, and the NFL, its corporate partners, and fans have reserved 11,500 hotel rooms.

In total, taxpayers have committed at least $18.9 million to the event across state, county, and city governments, with projected economic returns ranging from $120 million to $215 million. That’s a potential 6:1 to 11:1 return on investment — far better than the calculus on most publicly funded sports projects and something the NFL has used as a selling point in future host city negotiations.

The NFL’s pitch is simple: If a city is willing to put up tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer money, it will flood that city with hundreds of thousands of fans for the NFL Draft. Those fans will travel to and from the local airport, book hotels and short-term rentals, and buy food and drinks at local restaurants, generating economic activity that greatly benefits both the government and its citizens.

But there is just one problem: What if those numbers aren’t accurate? Or, even worse, what if the NFL is intentionally inflating them to create a bidding war?