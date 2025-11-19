(A Topgolf location in St. Petersburg, Florida, via Topgolf)

Less than five years after agreeing to acquire Topgolf for $2 billion, Callaway is selling a 60% stake in the business to private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners. Callaway will maintain a 40% minority stake in the business, but the deal is being finalized at an enterprise value of $1.1 billion — a 45% decline from Callaway’s 2020 purchase price.

In simple terms, Callaway just completed one of the golf industry’s most significant value destruction events ever. While competitor Acushnet Holdings Corp — the owner of golf brands such as Titleist, FootJoy, and Vokey Design — has seen its stock price rise more than 100% over the last five years, Callaway’s stock price has dropped 45% over the same period, from $37 per share in May 2021 to just $10 per share today.

This is (obviously) not what Callaway had in mind when its management team announced the Topgolf acquisition in 2020. At the time, Topgolf was growing like crazy. Its entertainment-first model widened the sport’s customer base by targeting non-golfers and casual participants, creating a social atmosphere that encouraged group outings and corporate events. Customers were only committing to a 1-2 hour experience, versus 4-5 hours for a traditional round of golf, and the construction of climate-controlled venues with heating and cooling eliminated weather concerns.

Value propositions aside, the financials also made sense: Topgolf built its business by targeting large and wealthy metropolitan areas with more than 1 million residents.

Including the acquisition of 10-15 acres of land, Topgolf spent about $30 million to $40 million building each venue. With only one-third of a venue’s sales coming from gameplay (food and beverage, corporate events, and technology licensing made up the rest), the average Topgolf customer spent $36 per visit. And with hundreds of thousands of unique visitors per year, Topgolf’s largest venues were generating $20 million to $30 million in sales, resulting in an estimated payback period of 2.5 years.

Those economics alone made Topgolf an interesting acquisition. But then, when you added in the potential synergies with Callaway, it sounded like an even better deal.

Callaway discussed how the acquisition would enable it to cross-sell golf equipment to Topgolf’s 30 million visitors. With each Topgolf venue building out a premium club-fitting center, Callaway could serve as the entry point for new golfers. When these non-traditional golfers then decided to hit the course, they would be outfitted with Callaway clothing and equipment. The breadth of Topgolf’s customer base could also help Callaway build an extensive database for future marketing efforts, while sharing internal resources increases operational efficiency and long-term cost savings.

Think about it like this: While other golf manufacturers are trying to increase sales by building out expensive club-fitting centers in the country’s largest and wealthiest markets, Callaway would instantly have access to 75+ facilities, most of which are located in markets with an outsized share of residents making $100,000 annually. Not to mention, Topgolf could also expedite the growth of Callaway’s recently acquired clothing brands, such as TravisMathew, as the share of females participating in entertainment-based golf provides upside compared to male-dominated golf courses.

I could go on, but you get the point. Callaway sold the acquisition to its shareholders by convincing everyone that 1 + 1 could equal 3. Topgolf could now access the public markets without going through the traditional IPO process, which had been brutal for every other land-based entertainment venue. And for Callaway, the vision was that Topgolf would diversify its business while accelerating growth across its portfolio of owned brands, including everything from equipment to accessories and clothing.

But as we now know, this isn’t what happened. While Callaway’s 2020 all-stock acquisition of Topgolf made sense in a near-zero interest rate world, Topgolf’s business model entered a death spiral as rates rose and the initial novelty wore off.

Here is an outline of what went wrong at Topgolf:

Costs Became Prohibitive: Topgolf experienced explosive growth by leveraging a sale-leaseback financing model. Topgolf puts up ~$7.5 million in cash to build a ~$30 million venue. They then sell the property to a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which finances the remaining capital (~$22.5 million). This generated 40-50% cash-on-cash returns in a zero-rate environment. However, when interest rates began to rise post-COVID, Topgolf’s reliance on sale-leasebacks and floating-rate debt became restrictive. SOFR jumped from ~0.05% to ~5.3%, causing interest to consume 88.5% of Topgolf’s operating income. Inflation and supply chain disruptions only worsened the problem. Higher labor and material costs forced Topgolf to finance more expensive venues at much higher rates. This required more upfront cash, with a lower IRR and extended payback periods. Same-Venue Sales Evaporated: Callaway masked Topgolf’s declining popularity by continuously touting that Topgolf’s annual visitor numbers were increasing and that the average customer was spending more each time they visited a Topgolf venue. But the funny thing about data is that it can tell a different story depending on what numbers you pick. In reality, Topgolf’s visitor numbers were only increasing because they were opening about 10 new venues each year. And when you looked at same-venue sales specifically, the numbers were much worse. Whether we want to blame it on the novelty wearing off, price sensitivity, or increased competition from Drive Shack and others, Topgolf’s same-venue sales declined 3% in 2023, 9% in 2024, and roughly 10% so far this year. Average spend per visitor turned positive due to price increases, but corporate events declined 13% last year alone. Topgolf tried everything to reverse the trend — discounted events, subscription programs, loyalty programs, enhanced digital marketing, and new game formats — but none of these initiatives stopped the traffic decline, suggesting the problem was structural rather than tactical. As a result, REITs started charging Topgolf higher rates, further damaging the investment thesis. Business Model Incompatibility: Despite Callaway’s best effort to create one unified business with Topgolf, the two businesses have remained fundamentally different. Callaway is an equipment manufacturer that sells products to serious golfers. Topgolf is an entertainment venue operator that sells an experience to casual or non-golfers. Callaway operates a high-margin (40-50%) business with consistent free cash flow and minimal expenses (R&D and marketing). Topgolf is a lower-margin (20-30%) business that generates negative free cash flow and requires high CapEx for expensive real estate and construction projects. Callaway avoids debt to maintain a conservative balance sheet. Topgolf relies on heavy debt to fund growth. This was always the case, but Callaway underestimated the public market reaction. Combining a golf equipment and apparel business with a CapEx-intensive entertainment platform created a hybrid profile that public market investors struggled to value. This “conglomerate discount” caused Callaway’s multiple to compress, with competitors like Acushnet drastically outperforming. Synergies Never Materialized: Five years after the acquisition was announced and three years after the deal closed, Callaway’s management team was still talking about how they would integrate the two businesses rather than the results of the integration they had already done. There has been minimal cross-selling, with no material growth in golf equipment sales attributed to Topgolf customer access. Callaway only recently started opening fitting centers in select venues. In fact, Callaway and Topgolf continue to operate mainly as independent units, with rising expenses, indicating there have been no meaningful cost savings. While Callaway’s brand awareness certainly saw some lift, management never quantified the numbers enough to justify the higher expenses and debt load Topgolf brought.

This combination of factors left Callaway with limited options. Holding out for lower rates wasn’t going to work because Topgolf’s debt had led to downgrades from the major credit rating agencies. At the same time, its growing debt-to-equity ratio risked covenant violations. Spinning off the business also wasn’t ideal because it would still leave Topgolf with a weak balance sheet, and investor appetite had all but disappeared amid declining traffic, higher rates, and long-term questions about consumer interest.

That’s ultimately why Callaway decided to sell the business to private equity. Leonard Green already held a nearly 5% stake in Topgolf Callaway and owns several other companies in the consumer services and entertainment space, including Troon Golf, Life Time, Crunch Fitness, Pure Gym, Velvet Taco, and Zaxby’s. By taking Topgolf private, Leonard Green can support venue expansion without public market pressure.

In line with the typical PE playbook, Leonard Green will likely slow the pace of new builds to prioritize cash returns and unit economics. They will standardize footprints, rebuild the corporate events pipeline, and expand memberships and dynamic pricing, refining the promotional cadence that weighed on same-venue sales. If interest rates drop in the near future, a simplified cost structure and balance sheet will then enable Leonard Green to reenter growth mode, building a dozen or more new venues per year.

Of course, Callaway will still participate in Topgolf via a 40% stake. But regardless of how that business performs in the long term, this was absolutely the right move for Callaway. The golf equipment manufacturer will use the $770 million in net proceeds it receives from the deal to pay down debt and buy back stock. A cleaner balance sheet and better line-of-sight to returns on R&D and marketing should also excite investors, potentially return Callaway’s equity to a similar multiple it enjoyed pre-acquisition.

Callaway’s decision to unwind the acquisition is not a victory, but it is a needed reset after years of wasted capital and management attention. Callaway can now refocus on what it has always done well, with a balance sheet that reflects the true strengths of its core business rather than the weight of an overextended entertainment venture.

If Callaway can allocate the proceeds efficiently and execute with discipline, investors will finally have clarity on the company they are evaluating. And for the first time in five years, Callaway now has a path forward that feels both stable and achievable.

