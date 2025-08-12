(Ilia Topuria via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

After exiting exclusive negotiating windows with ESPN and Netflix, the UFC has agreed to a groundbreaking seven-year, $7.7 billion exclusive media rights deal with Paramount+. At an annual payment of $1.1 billion, Paramount’s streaming service will now own the U.S. rights to all 43 UFC events, including 350 hours of original content.

Aside from the UFC doubling the value of its media rights, the biggest surprise is that this deal effectively kills the pay-per-view model. Rather than charging fans $80 per event, UFC fans will now only need a Paramount+ subscription to watch every fight.

I’ve gotten a ton of inbounds over the last 24 hours asking how this will work, so today I’m going to answer all your questions. Below is a Q&A style format detailing everything you need to know, including why the UFC partnered with Paramount, how Paramount can afford to spend $1.1 billion annually without PPV fees, the impact that this deal will have on fighter pay, concessions made to President Trump, and more.