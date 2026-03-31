(Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds via Kya Banasko/Getty Images)

Wrexham is one of the most interesting case studies in the history of sports business. The same 160-year-old football club that Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney acquired for only $2 million in 2021 is now generating more than $40 million in annual revenue and recently received a minority investment from Apollo Sports Capital at a $450-500 million valuation.

So for today’s newsletter, I spent the last few days digging into Wrexham’s annual financial statements. Unlike in the U.S., where professional sports teams are incredibly secretive about their finances, all UK limited companies — private or public — are legally required to prepare, report, and file annual financial accounts.

This level of transparency provides an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at one of football’s most innovative projects. We’ll start by covering Wrexham’s revenue growth, sponsorship income, and stadium renovation project, but then I want to dig into some of Wrexham’s more unique data points, including how much money the club makes off its “Welcome to Wrexham” documentary, why its finances aren’t reliant on promotion, and how Reynolds and McElhenney are able to make millions from the club each year without selling a single share of equity.

Let’s get into it…