(Caitlin Clark via Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

ESPN announced a major programming shakeup yesterday. Rather than hosting MLB’s Sunday Night Baseball throughout the spring and summer, as it has for the last 35+ years, ESPN will now show WNBA and NWSL games during that time slot.

As part of what ESPN is calling “Women’s Sports Sundays,” the network will look to build on the growth of women’s sports by surrounding primetime WNBA and NWSL matchups with dedicated studio programming for several hours on Sunday nights.

This announcement has caused a lot of controversy…to say the least. I wasn’t even planning to write about it today, but I ended up having no choice. There is just too much disinformation out there about what is really happening and how it will work.

Here’s exactly what you need to know: