Huddle Up

Huddle Up

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US data fan's avatar
US data fan
17h

The first word that came to mind is "gross." While defendants are innocent unless proven guilty, the optics of this case are not good.

I'm also confused why the SEC and/or FTC have allowed this structure/relationship to happen.

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