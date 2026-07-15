StubHub was hit with a class action lawsuit this week after it was revealed that CEO Eric Baker has spent the last several decades running a professional ticket reseller on the platform, as well as a company that helps finance other scalpers.

According to StubHub’s SEC filings, Baker is a part-owner and managing director at Andro Capital, a hedge fund that profits from buying and selling tickets on the secondary market. Baker is also connected to Colloquy Capital, an affiliate of Andro, which provides working capital for other resellers to buy/sell more tickets.

Here’s what we know so far:

Eric Baker is the co-founder and CEO of StubHub Baker also owns a hedge fund named Andro Capital Andro Capital makes money buying and selling tickets Andro Capital has sold millions of dollars of tickets on StubHub Andro Capital was given preferential treatment (think: lower/no fees) Andro Capital also owns a financing firm called Colloquy Capital Colloquy Capital provides other scalpers with working capital Colloquy’s working capital helps scalpers buy/sell more tickets StubHub referred potential clients to Colloquy for financing StubHub paid Colloquy a percentage of client proceeds on the platform

Baker’s relationship with Andro Capital and its affiliate, Colloquy Capital, was disclosed in StubHub’s SEC filing when the company went public last year. But the average customer would never have known about it because it was buried 185 pages into the disclosure, and it only came to light when a class action lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York against StubHub and Baker.

The class action lawsuit essentially argues that customers viewed StubHub as a “neutral” marketplace that matches buyers and sellers, and that if customers had known about Baker’s relationship with Andro/Colloquy, they would never have used the platform (because that relationship ultimately drives ticket prices higher).

We’ll let the courts decide whether that lawsuit has any merit, but at the very least, this is a massive conflict of interest. StubHub presents itself as a neutral intermediary. Independent sellers set the ticket prices; they simply provide the technology and transaction infrastructure to make buying and selling seamless.

StubHub has publicly claimed “99% of sellers are fan sellers” and “94% sell fewer than 10 tickets per year.” But industry researchers estimate that mass scalpers typically account for as much as 70% to 80% of inventory on major secondary platforms, and both of those StubHub stats can be true if a very small number of high-volume sellers account for a disproportionate share of ticket volume. That’s just a fancy way of saying less than 1% of sellers list the majority of the tickets.

This is where Andro Capital and Colloquy Capital come into play. These are professional sellers and financiers. Andro Capital buys tickets in bulk on the primary market and then sells them on StubHub, hoping to make a profit. And since StubHub’s platform becomes more valuable with more ticket listings, Andro also helps fund other professional resellers. According to StubHub’s own S-1 filing, the company will refer smaller resellers to Colloquy Capital for financing.

Colloquy Capital provides these smaller resellers with capital to acquire more inventory, and the contract likely includes a stipulation that the tickets must be listed on StubHub. Colloquy makes money from some combination of interest, origination/servicing fees, a fixed financing charge, a contractual portion of sales proceeds, or another agreed-upon investment return. StubHub benefits because the additional tickets/inventory are listed on its platform, driving higher fees.

In simple terms, the CEO of a ticket marketplace that prides itself on delivering tickets to fans at the lowest possible price also has a financial interest in two companies with almost entirely the opposite mission. Given the relationship, Baker is simultaneously incentivized to (1) drive more volume on StubHub’s platform (because he is StubHub’s CEO), (2) sell tickets at the highest possible price (because he has an ownership stake in professional ticket reseller Andro Capital), and (3) bring more professional resellers to StubHub’s platform (because he has an ownership stake in Colloquy Capital, a financing firm for resellers).

It doesn’t take a genius to realize that is a conflict of interest. This arrangement also opens the door to a million other questions. For example, since we know that Andro Capital has a special deal in place with StubHub to lower or eliminate its reseller fee, how do we know that StubHub isn’t also promoting Andro’s tickets to potential buyers in front of other smaller reseller accounts (think: average fans)?

That’s the type of question customers will want answered as this lawsuit plays out. For years, StubHub sold itself as a neutral middleman just there to connect passionate fans to high-demand tickets. But if these allegations hold up, the guy running the marketplace was quietly sitting on both sides of the table, profiting when prices went up and financing the very resellers driving those prices higher.

It’s no secret that ticket prices have spiraled out of control, and fans have spent years wondering why. This lawsuit suggests that at least part of the answer was hiding in plain sight… buried on page 185 of an SEC filing most people never read.

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