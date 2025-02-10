(Tom Brady at Super Bowl LIX via Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Tom Brady’s first season as an NFL broadcaster officially ended last night in New Orleans. After starting the season with three straight Dallas Cowboys games, Brady finished his rookie year in the booth with the biggest game of them all. The final TV numbers won’t be in for a few days and will be lower than many expected given the blowout, but at least 100 million people watched Brady’s Super Bowl broadcast debut.

A dozen articles will be written today about Brady’s performance in the booth. What did he do well? Where did he make mistakes? And, the biggest question of them all: How in the world was Tom Brady — the broadcaster — worth $375 million to Fox?

Many people were confused when Fox initially announced Brady was signing with the network on an earnings call in 2022. Brady was still playing for the Buccaneers at the time, and the reported 10-year, $375 million contract was an astronomical number.

That meant Brady, who had played in hundreds of NFL games but never called one, would earn more money as a broadcaster ($375 million) than he did during his entire 23-year NFL career ($332 million). Brady’s contract also reset the market. Media executives thought it was crazy when CBS handed Tony Romo a 10-year, $180 million contract in 2020, but Brady was now in line to double that at $37.5 million annually.

The problem with paying Tom Brady that much money is that NFL broadcasters don’t influence viewership. Some people in sports media will argue against this point, but the numbers don't lie. The best example is that Fox paid Brady all that money, yet the network’s NFL viewership declined 3% this year during the regular season — from 19.02 million viewers per game in 2023 to 18.43 million viewers per game in 2024.

Average NFL Regular Season Viewership By Network

NBC: 21.6 million viewers

CBS: 19.2 million viewers

Fox: 18.4 million viewers

ESPN: 15.0 million viewers

Amazon: 13.2 million viewers

There is nuance to this argument. One theory as to why CBS beat Fox for the second consecutive year, despite having a similar package of games, is that Fox happened to broadcast a lot of blowouts. According to Sports Business Journal, Fox’s national window games this year had a point differential of just under 14 points per game, while CBS enjoyed a point differential of just under eight. That is important because NFL fans often switch games in the afternoon when one game is closer than another.

However, this data only magnifies my previous question. Simple economics tell us that the deal is probably worth it if Brady can increase Fox’s advertising rates through higher game viewership. But if that viewership declines or stays steady, it’s fair to question why Fox is paying Brady $27.5 million more each year than they were paying Greg Olsen — a less polarizing analyst that many NFL fans seemed to be happy with.

I’m not saying it will ever make sense when looking at a financial model, but that’s why we need to examine the bigger picture. Fox isn’t paying Brady to broadcast NFL games; they are paying Brady to make a premium product feel even more premium.

As one of the league’s premier broadcast partners, Fox pays the NFL $2.2 billion annually for a laundry list of inventory. That inventory includes the NFL’s popular Sunday afternoon window, some playoff games, like the NFC Championship Game each year, and a spot in the Super Bowl rotation alongside CBS, NBC, and ABC/ESPN.

Brady’s $37.5 million annual salary represents less than two percent of Fox’s $2.2 billion annual NFL spend. Even if you subtract ~$100 million in production costs from the total, Brady’s paycheck is still a drop in the bucket compared to total expenses.

Super Bowl years, in particular, are also incredibly valuable. Last year’s game was somewhat of an anomaly because CBS could play a handful of additional commercials in overtime, but that game averaged more than 120 million viewers and helped the network bring in nearly $700 million in advertising revenue, both Super Bowl records.

Viewership for this year’s Super Bowl will probably be lower than last year despite Nielsen expanding its out-of-home coverage from 65% to 100%. However, that’s only because this year’s Super Bowl was a blowout, and since networks pre-sell all their advertising inventory before the game starts, Fox will still take home over $600 million.

One interesting thing to note is that Fox was able to sell about a dozen 30-second commercials for a record $8 million. Not only is that $1 million higher than CBS was able to get last year, but several advertising partners dropped out at the last minute, like State Farm, due to the wildfires in Los Angeles. These advertising partners are not able to cancel their commitment — Fox just moves the budget to other available inventory, like college football or the World Series. This shift enabled Fox to open up some last-minute Super Bowl advertising slots at an increased rate of $8 million.

Brady’s agent will argue that Fox wouldn’t have generated as much advertising revenue without him. Maybe there is some truth to that; brands spend billions on celebrity endorsements each year for a reason. The only problem is the data doesn’t back it up. No one tuned into the Super Bowl specifically to see/hear Tom Brady and CBS generated more revenue last year without having a $37.5 million/year broadcaster.

Instead, rather than thinking about Tom Brady as an *NFL broadcaster* for Fox, think of Tom Brady as an *ambassador* for Fox.

Brady has been more visible this year than any analyst in NFL history. He broadcasts the game, of course. But he also does many other things for Fox, like appearing on pre-and post-game shows and social media clips throughout the week. Brady did recurring guest spots on Fox’s studio shows throughout the season, including a handful of interviews with Colin Cowherd. He filmed a tribute video for the New Orleans terror victims with Lady Gaga and other Fox hosts when the network shut down Bourbon Street earlier this week from 3:30 to 5 am. And Brady’s pre-game, GOAT-to-GOAT interview with Patrick Mahomes was probably watched by at least 50 million people.

This stuff helps Fox elevate its NFL product. But it’s only part of the equation. Fox has consistently used Brady’s star power to support its other billion-dollar investments.

That includes everything from Brady handing out the UFL championship trophy to IndyCar commercials and voiceovers during the Michigan versus Ohio State game. Fox pays billions of dollars annually for the rights to these events, and the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is the most-watched college football regular season game each year.

This type of relationship is unique because Brady is the only NFL commentator with enough celebrity status to move the needle across a portfolio of non-NFL events.

Some people don’t think Tom Brady is a good analyst. Personally, I think he improved a lot during his first year in the booth. He was initially a little awkward, almost trying to play it too safe. However, when the Chiefs were down 24 points at halftime last night, there wasn’t a single person on planet Earth you would rather have in the booth than Brady. He is still the only quarterback in NFL history to come back from a 25-point deficit in the Super Bowl, and his perspective was invaluable in that moment.

It’s no secret that the broadcast business is changing. Cable is less relevant, while streaming is more popular. Live sports are the only asset holding the bundle together, as sports account for roughly 90 of the top 100 most-watched TV shows annually.

So, if you are Fox Sports, sitting there with a TV business that generates billions of dollars in annual revenue, would you pay Tom Brady less than one percent of the total fees you spend on live sports rights if it helped slow that business’s eventual decline?

The answer is yes. That doesn’t mean the number makes sense at face value, but it becomes easier to understand. Brady can help Fox sign a few new advertising deals simply by taking some executives to dinner, but that’s only part of the reason he is there. The real reason is to help promote everything else that the network is doing — and if you want a guy like Tom Brady to do that, it will cost you nine figures.

