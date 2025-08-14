(Jon Gruden via Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It’s been a busy few days in sports media. Between the NFL taking a 10% equity stake in ESPN and Paramount agreeing to give the UFC $7.7 billion for its U.S. media rights, the once underdiscussed topic of sports business has now hit the mainstream.

But one thing that hasn’t been getting nearly enough attention is that the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in favor of Jon Gruden this week in his lawsuit against the NFL.

This sets up one of the most high-stakes legal battles in NFL history. The NFL’s best lawyers have spent the last four years working to keep this lawsuit confidential. But rather than sending the case behind closed doors to private arbitration, the Nevada Supreme Court has ruled (via a 5-2 vote) that Jon Gruden deserves his day in court.

While most lawsuits in professional sports tend to be boring and meaningless, this one is different. The preliminary filings have already given us an inside look at how the NFL controls its image through ironclad employment agreements (more on that later). And it’s not like Gruden is looking for money; he wants to burn the house down.