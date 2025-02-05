(Jalen Hurts during Super Bowl LVII via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events of the year. In 2024, over 124 million people tuned into the NFL’s championship game, making it not only the most-watched Super Bowl ever but the most-watched television program in U.S. history.

CBS generated nearly $700 million in advertising revenue from last year’s game, and some brands are paying Fox a record $8 million this year for 30-second commercials.

This year’s host, Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, is currently selling 45-person suites for $1.3 million, or roughly $29,000 per person. And that’s without mentioning the thousands of dollars fans will spend on flights, food, hotels, and entertainment.

There is nothing else like the Super Bowl. Sure, soccer fans will say the FIFA Men’s World Cup gets billions of viewers worldwide. While that’s true, the World Cup only happens once every four years and includes 64 total games (rather than just one).

Don’t believe me? Just take a walk down to the Mississippi River this week. Rather than seeing the typical steamboats, cargo ships, tankers, barges, and tugboats headed past the French Quarter toward the Gulf of Mexico, you’ll see a yacht named KISMET.

KISMET is a 312-foot superyacht owned by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan. The $360 million yacht has a pool, movie theatre, sauna, and helipad, and celebrities like Jay-Z and Beyonce have chartered it for vacations at a weekly rate of $1.2 million.

This superyacht wouldn’t be in New Orleans if it weren’t for the Super Bowl. Khan spent six figures transporting the boat from the U.S. Virgin Islands to New Orleans, but he doesn’t care. The Super Bowl is a show; you might as well bring your yacht.

(Shad Khan’s $360 million yacht KISMET via @TGGivens/X)

You can argue about whether this level of monetization is ultimately good for the sport. I, for one, don’t love the fact that the Super Bowl has essentially become a corporate conference, with league partners snapping up many of the 80,000 tickets.

Real fans should be able to attend these games. Secondary market ticketing platforms certainly don’t help the situation, but neither does the fact that the NFL distributes 75% of the tickets to NFL teams and keeps the remaining 25% for corporate sponsors.

We’ll save that argument for another day. Instead, the more interesting part about the Super Bowl is how its immense audience creates unique marketing opportunities.

An executive at one of the world’s largest tech companies recently told me that his company would always advertise with the NFL because it was the only way to reach tens of millions of live viewers with one commercial. But while most people focus on Fox’s $8 million rate for 30-second commercials, the halftime show is a better example.

(Michael Jackson performing at the Super Bowl in 1993 via Getty Images)

Made famous by Michael Jackson’s show-stopping performance in 1993, which was watched by 133 million Americans and more than 1 billion people worldwide, the Super Bowl’s 12- to 14-minute halftime performance has become must-see television.

Artists love it because more than 100 million people watch them perform. The NFL spends months promoting it because it’s a smart way to attract additional viewers who don’t necessarily care about the game. Even fans have come to obsess over which artist might be picked to perform, using it as bragging rights to reaffirm their fandom.

This convergence of factors has led to some of the world’s most popular artists performing at the Super Bowl. I’m talking about people like Prince, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Dr. Dre, and Rihanna, to name a few.

But here’s the kicker: Rather than paying these artists their standard seven-figure performance fee, the NFL has convinced all of them to do it for free. Well, kind of. The NFL still has to pay them minimum wage, but that’s really just a technicality.

I know this doesn’t make any sense. The NFL generates more than $20 billion in annual revenue, and exposure in place of compensation is typically reserved for upcoming artists at open mics, not world-class performers with millions of followers.

However, the difference is that the NFL has leverage. Rather than convincing a popular artist to perform for free, the league has partnered with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company to strategically target artists who can most effectively exploit the exposure.

Here’s how it works: Apple Music pays the NFL $50 million to sponsor the halftime show. The NFL keeps about $35 million of that money, passing along the remaining $15 million to that year’s artist. That $15 million is then used as a production budget for the show, including everything from set design and dancers to 3,000 part-time workers, security, and marketing. Some artists even go over budget, like The Weeknd, who spent an additional $7 million of his own money on the halftime show in 2021.

(The Weeknd during Super Bowl LV via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The Weeknd felt comfortable spending so much of his own money because he knew it would pay dividends on the back end. If a 30-second commercial is worth $8 million this year, how much is a 12- to 14-minute uninterrupted performance worth?

Almost every artist wants to perform at the Super Bowl. But you don’t want to waste the opportunity. That’s why many of the world’s best artists try to take advantage of the exposure by timing it up with album releases or concert tours right after the show.

Take Usher, for instance. He released a new album two days before last year’s Super Bowl performance. He also scheduled a concert tour for later that summer, selling 360,000 pre-sale tickets days before the big game. That led to a 40% increase in ticket prices, and Usher eventually had to expand the tour from 24 to 44 shows.

The craziest part is that Usher isn’t a unique example or even an outlier. Lady Gaga’s album Joanne went from #66 on the streaming charts to #2 after Super Bowl 51. Justin Timberlake saw a 534% increase in music sales after Super Bowl 52. Travis Scott’s performance fee doubled from $500,000 to $1 million after Super Bowl 53, and The Weeknd sold an additional 1 million concert tickets within a week of Super Bowl 55.

Not to be outdone, in 2023, Rihanna gained over 3 million followers on Instagram, and searches for Fenty Beauty jumped 833%. Overall, StubHub says artists typically see a 50% increase in concert ticket searches after performing at the Super Bowl.

So, how does Kendrick Lamar plan to capitalize this year? Well, a few ways. For starters, Kendrick will almost definitely play his recent Grammy winner (and Drake diss track) “Not Like Us” as part of his 10- to 15-track setlist. Kendrick also has a 23-show North American tour starting April 19th at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Kendrick has already started selling tickets for this tour, but you’ll see a headline over the next few days bragging about increased interest and higher prices. American singer-songwriter SZA will be a special guest during this year’s halftime show, which was intentional, as she will co-headline Kendrick’s multi-month tour later this year.

Apple Music will help promote Kendrick’s music on its app, including a selection of music on the home screen and over 100 hours of live programming on Apple Music Radio. Kendrick also has a comedy movie coming out in July that he is producing with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and the 37-year-old will probably finish the weekend with several million more followers on Instagram, as Kendrick will soon be the first solo rap artist in history to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

This is precisely why the Super Bowl is so interesting. Two teams are competing for a championship, of course. But there is a game within the game. Brands are competing for your attention, and musicians are leveraging that attention to make millions.

Kendrick Lamar will be the biggest beneficiary of this. Union wages mean the NFL will pay him less than $1,000 for the performance, yet he’ll walk away with something much more valuable. In the coming days, millions will stream Kendrick’s catalog of songs and hundreds of thousands of others will purchase tickets for his concert tour.

