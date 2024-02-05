What To Expect: Today’s newsletter breaks down Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, including how he made Mercedes/Toto Wolff billions of dollars and why he will have an even greater impact at Ferrari. We’ll talk through Ferrari’s limited-supply business model, revenue and valuation growth, and Hamilton’s long-term impact on the brand.

Lewis Hamilton boards a plane from Monaco to Oxford, England, before every Formula 1 season. He spends a few days at the Mercedes factory, meeting with engineers to test that season’s car in their multi-million-dollar simulator. He then finishes the trip at Toto Wolff’s house, enjoying breakfast with the Mercedes team principal to discuss goals and strategy for the upcoming Formula 1 season.

But this year, Hamilton’s breakfast meeting with Wolff didn’t go as planned.