(An aerial view of Old Trafford by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United is officially getting a new stadium. Rather than preserving the 115 years of history at Old Trafford through renovation, the Premier League club says it will build an entirely new $2.6 billion, 100,000-seat venue in the parking lot next door.

This isn’t surprising; everyone knows Manchester United needs a new stadium, and the club has been discussing it for years. Drainage issues cause the roof to leak when it rains too hard. Fans and players routinely complain about the quality of the pitch and the stadium’s capacity, accessibility, and transportation. Health officers even had to downgrade Old Trafford’s hygiene rating to two stars after a rodent infestation.

Some fans are saddened by the prospect of losing the history and tradition at the “Theatre of Dreams,” but Manchester United’s new stadium should be incredible.

Designed by UK’s Foster + Partners, the 100,000-seat venue will be the largest in the UK and the second largest soccer stadium globally, behind Barcelona’s Camp Nou. The pitch will sit 50 feet below ground level to provide fans with better sightlines, and the stadium’s acoustics will be engineered to amplify crowd noise, with a 25,000-capacity single-tier “Red Wall” stand inspired by Borussia Dortmund’s Südtribüne.

Perhaps the most ambitious part of the plan is that Manchester United says it can complete construction in five years by leveraging modular building techniques. This is a fancy way of saying they will speed up the construction process by building structures in other locations and shipping them via the Manchester Ship Canal.

But these unique features are only part of the story. Like everything else in sports, Manchester United isn’t building a new stadium to improve the fan experience. They are doing this to make more money, increasing gameday revenue to avoid bankruptcy.

Let’s run through the numbers.