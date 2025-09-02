(ESPN’s College GameDay crew via ESPN PR)

The battle for Saturday morning college football viewership has evolved into one of the most strategically complex rivalries in sports media. ESPN’s College GameDay is the dominant force. After adding Nick Saban and Pat McAfee to its panel, ESPN’s blue-chip college football show continues to set viewership records. Lee Corso’s final show on Saturday was GameDay’s most-watched episode ever at 3.5 million viewers.

But just a few hundred yards away, a challenger was lurking in its shadows. Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff added Dave Portnoy to its coverage this year, presumably as an answer to McAfee’s high-energy antics. College GameDay remains big brother, averaging twice as many viewers as Big Noon. But those numbers don’t tell the entire story.