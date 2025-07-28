MLS Finally Released Viewership Data...But It Raises More Questions Than It Answers
Today's newsletter breaks down the details behind MLS' recent viewership data, including how Apple calculated the numbers, how they compare to past seasons, and what it all means long-term.
For the first time in over two years, Major League Soccer has finally provided us with viewership data for its matches exclusively available behind the Apple TV+ paywall.
At his press conference during MLS All-Star Weekend, Commissioner Don Garber stated that MLS is averaging 120,000 unique viewers per match this season. Garber says that number represents a 50% increase from last season, mostly due to expanded distribution deals with Comcast and DirecTV, as well as free offers via T-Mobile.
This disclosure is significant because Apple and MLS have largely kept viewership numbers under wraps since the start of their 10-year, $2.5 billion deal in 2023. But while a 50% viewership increase sounds fantastic, it’s also misleading and confusing.