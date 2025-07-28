(MLS Commissioner Don Garber via Hector Vivas/MLS/Getty Images)

For the first time in over two years, Major League Soccer has finally provided us with viewership data for its matches exclusively available behind the Apple TV+ paywall.

At his press conference during MLS All-Star Weekend, Commissioner Don Garber stated that MLS is averaging 120,000 unique viewers per match this season. Garber says that number represents a 50% increase from last season, mostly due to expanded distribution deals with Comcast and DirecTV, as well as free offers via T-Mobile.

This disclosure is significant because Apple and MLS have largely kept viewership numbers under wraps since the start of their 10-year, $2.5 billion deal in 2023. But while a 50% viewership increase sounds fantastic, it’s also misleading and confusing.