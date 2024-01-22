Editor’s Note: Today’s newsletter is part of a series called “Grow or Slow: A Peek Into The Future Of The Most Popular US Sports Leagues.” Each week, we will dig into the business behind a major US sports league — the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS. The goal is to break down where each league stands today while discussing potential opportunities or problems they may face in the future. Enjoy!

Last Friday, Inter Miami of Major League Soccer traveled to El Salvador. The team met with the country’s President, Nayib Bukele. They signed autographs, took pictures with fans, and played a preseason friendly against the El Salvador national team.

Players and staff then immediately jumped on a plane with no time to waste. Inter Miami’s preseason schedule includes stops in El Salvador, Dallas, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and Japan, covering 23,000 miles (!!) over three weeks.