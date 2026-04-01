(NFL Referee Clete Blakeman via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

During the NFL’s annual league meeting this week at the Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona, all 32 of the league’s owners unanimously voted to approve a small rule change that could have a significant impact on the 2026 season.

This rule change had nothing to do with banning the tush push, enforcing defensive targeting penalties, or adding an 18th regular-season game. It simply provided insurance for the NFL should teams have to deal with poor officiating.

The NFL and its officiating union, the NFL Referees Association (NFLRA), are currently locked in one of the most contentious labor standoffs in recent league history. With their collective bargaining agreement set to expire at the end of May, the NFL has already begun hiring replacement referees. So, to avoid a situation like the “Fail Mary” in 2012, NFL owners voted to allow the NFL’s officiating department, which reviews each play live from a studio in New York, to correct clear and obvious mistakes made by on-field officials during each game.

Owners are hoping this rule never actually gets implemented. If the league office is able to reach a deal with its referee union before the 2026 season begins, it won’t. But it’s also not that simple. What started as a dispute over salary increases has grown into a broader philosophical clash over accountability, job structure, time off, postseason hierarchy, and what it means to be an NFL official in 2026.

So for today’s newsletter, I’m going to run through everything you need to know about the NFL’s current CBA negotiation with its referees. We’ll start by digging into the league’s unique employment structure and its history of deals and disruptions. But then I want to explore some of the key issues impacting this year’s negotiation, including salary increases, marketing fees, performance-based compensation, postseason assignments, offseason training, and dead periods.

Let’s get into it…