(Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour via Getty Images)

Prediction markets have been spending a lot of time and money trying to convince everyone that their platforms are used for more than just sports betting.

You’ve seen a few of the recent stories. A bar in New York City agreed to cover everyone’s tab when the New York Knicks won Game 1 of the NBA Finals by hedging its risk on Kalshi. An ice cream shop in California says it is covering the 20% of its sales it normally loses during cold-weather months by betting that the temperature will drop below 70 degrees. Netflix is even releasing a documentary where one participant claims “prediction markets are taking over the world.”

The overarching theme is clear: prediction markets are no longer just for sports betting; real businesses are using these platforms to hedge real financial risk.

These headlines aren’t a coincidence. I’m not saying prediction markets are paying for coverage, though it wouldn’t surprise me to learn that they have partnered with these businesses as part of a marketing campaign. But what I am saying is that these platforms have an incentive to generate positive PR related to their ability to serve as a hedging function outside of sports betting. And that incentive isn’t just marketing; it’s potentially worth hundreds of billions of dollars.