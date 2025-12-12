(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

The University of Utah announced a groundbreaking agreement this week, becoming the first college athletic department in history to accept private equity funding.

Utah is creating a new for-profit entity called Utah Brands & Entertainment. Utah will transfer revenue-generating assets from its athletic department to the new for-profit entity, giving Utah Brands & Entertainment operational control of ticketing, sponsorships, licensing, merchandise, hospitality, and trademarks. Utah is partnering with New York-based private equity firm Otro Capital on the deal. Major donors will also be allowed to participate, with Yahoo reporting the new entity is “expected to generate as much or more than $500 million in capital.”

As you can imagine, not everyone thinks this is a good idea. Private equity is the boogeyman. All they do is raise prices, saddle businesses with debt, and then exit as soon as they can make a dollar. Workers get fired, and consumers get screwed. I know college sports are not really college sports anymore, but is this really what we want?

Well, here’s the thing. After watching the entire 2-hour investment presentation at the most recent University of Utah board of trustees meeting and talking to people with direct knowledge of the deal, I actually don’t hate the proposal. In fact, I think it’s a smart bet by Utah and something many other schools will eventually try to emulate.

Athletic Departments Are Facing Huge Deficits

Every college athletic department in the country is struggling. In 2019, the NCAA released data showing that only about 25 of its 1,100 member schools made a profit, with most FBS, FCS, and non-football schools reporting losses. And that was in 2019, years before the pandemic and the recently announced House v. NCAA settlement.

The House v. NCAA settlement has made it 10x harder to turn a profit. This is due to back damages, direct revenue sharing, and the elimination of scholarship limits.

The House v. NCAA settlement awarded $2.8 billion in back damages to former student-athletes for denied NIL earnings. The damages will be paid out over a ten-year period, and the NCAA will cover 40% ($1.1 billion) of the payments. However, the remaining 60% ($1.7 billion) will be paid by schools as the NCAA reduces its revenue-sharing distributions to make up the difference. There is also a separate settlement fund that schools are required to pay into directly. That requires the University of Utah to write a $1 million check every year (for the next decade). The House v. NCAA settlement also established a direct revenue-sharing system between schools and student-athletes. Schools are now permitted to pay their student-athletes up to $20.5 million annually. This revenue-sharing cap will then rise by 4% annually and could reach $33 million per school within the next decade. The NCAA has also eliminated sport-specific scholarship limits. Now, every rostered player on every team can receive a scholarship. Football programs, for example, can now offer all 105 players scholarships, rather than being capped at the previous 85-player limit and filling out the back end of the roster with walk-ons. These scholarships are worth millions — and it’s not just football. The total number of scholarships available to female athletes has more than doubled.

As a result of these three changes alone, every school in the Big Ten, SEC, ACC, and Big 12 has seen its expenses jump by about $25 million overnight. Revenues didn’t move, though, creating a financial shortfall that has everyone looking for a solution.

Ohio State’s athletic department generated $255 million in revenue last year, yet still reported a $38 million loss. Alabama finished 2024 with a $28 million deficit, while UCLA ($52 million) and Rutgers ($42 million) both spent much more than they earned.

In total, the Big Ten’s 16 public universities generated $2.84 billion in revenue last year but collectively spent $3 billion — an average deficit of $10 million per school. Even Colorado, which has seen its annual athletic department revenue rise by nearly $50 million since Deion Sanders’ arrival, is projected to lose $27 million this year.

So yeah, it’s bad, and it’s about to get a whole lot worse when schools start releasing their 2025 numbers, which will include revenue-sharing payments for the first time.

Even the schools that claim to be breaking even aren’t really breaking even. Many schools balance their budget at the end of the year with direct institutional support.

The school’s president or athletic director will say no students or university programs were affected, but where do you think that money comes from? If a school is backstopping its athletic department’s losses, that’s millions of dollars being taken away from academic or research programs. And if you are a university that receives public funding, taxpayers are footing the bill for your inability to manage a budget.

But Is Private Equity The Answer?

Athletic departments really only have a few options to stop the bleeding.

You can 1) raise student fees or request more institutional support, 2) cut research and educational programs, 3) eliminate Olympic sports and other non-revenue-generating programs, or 4) do nothing and risk widening the gap between revenue and expenses.

None of these options are great, which is why schools have started to look at outside capital. Several schools (Florida State, Boise State) and conferences (Big Ten, Big 12) have done due diligence on private equity proposals over the last two years. But for one reason or another, all of these deals hit roadblocks before reaching the endzone.

The problem with most of the private equity proposals I have seen is that they are structured as loans. Whether the deal is done directly with a school or indirectly through a conference, schools receive a large upfront cash payment for facility upgrades, coaching salaries, or NIL initiatives. The private equity firm then receives a guaranteed rate of return on its investment, sometimes through revenue-sharing agreements tied to media rights, ticket sales, sponsorships, and/or licensing deals.

In other words, the school is assuming nearly all of the risk while the private equity firm collects its return. Receiving a large sum of money upfront is helpful, but only if you use it to build a more sustainable business. If you spend hundreds of millions of dollars upgrading facilities, that investment is useless unless it also helps the athletic department generate substantially higher revenues, creating an annual surplus.

Private credit has always been seen as the most logical step for public universities because their athletic departments sit within a non-profit entity. But that’s why the University of Utah stepped outside the box to create an entirely new structure.

Utah’s Deal With Otro Capital Is Different

Utah’s new for-profit entity, Utah Brands & Entertainment, will be housed inside the school’s foundation. Utah will transfer revenue-generating rights to the new entity, with operational control of the athletic department remaining with the school. That means that the new entity will manage ticket sales and sponsorships for the athletic department, but the decision to hire or fire a coach remains solely with the university.

Here’s a good visual of the structure. Apologies if it is a little blurry; I had to take a screenshot from a small Zoom window during the board of trustees presentation.

There are still many unknowns with this deal. We don’t know the valuation of the new entity. We don’t know how much money Otro Capital is investing in the business. We don’t know what Utah will do with the money. And given that the new business will operate outside the University of Utah’s legal entity, some of these questions may never be answered (because Utah Brands & Entertainment won’t be subject to the same transparency mechanisms (FOIA) that public universities must adhere to).

But based on the structure of the board — Utah has four seats (including the chair), Otro Capital has two seats, and donors get one seat — my guess is that the University of Utah will likely end up owning around 60% of the new entity, leaving Otro Capital with approximately 30% equity and supporters/donors with the remaining 10% stake.

The reason I prefer this deal to the credit agreements we have seen in the past is that Utah found a structure that mitigates its risks while still providing expanded upside.

Otro Capital is an equity investor. They are putting nine figures of investor capital in the deal for an ownership stake in the business. If things go well, Otro Capital will make money. If things don’t go well, Otro Capital and its investors could lose money.

Utah also secured contractual protections. In addition to maintaining complete control of its athletic department, Utah holds a majority stake in the new for-profit entity and controls its board of directors. Utah also has the right to repurchase Otro Capital’s shares in the future. If Otro wants to exit without Utah exercising its buyback rights, Utah still has influence over whom Otro can sell its equity position to.

And since Utah is not obligated to compensate Otro Capital for any potential losses or revenue shortfalls, the only way for Otro Capital to guarantee a strong return for its investors is to drastically increase Utah’s revenue over the next five to seven years.

By setting up this business outside the school’s nonprofit entity, Utah also shielded its academic and research programs, as well as taxpayers, from potential losses.

Ok, But What Does Otro Capital Know?

Otro Capital’s participation is the most critical piece of this deal. Many of the articles I have read online over the last few days refer to Otro Capital as a two-year-old private equity firm from New York City. While that’s technically true, summarizing Otro’s story into a single sentence changes the entire value proposition of this partnership.

The reality is that college athletic departments are operating 15 to 20 years behind their professional counterparts. Some of these schools have larger fanbases than NBA or MLB teams, yet they generate a fraction of the revenue seen in professional sports.

This is why private credit is less appealing. Athletic departments don’t just need more money; they need operators who can professionalize the commercial side of athletics.

Otro Capital brings that ability in spades. The firm’s four co-founders — Alec Scheiner, Brent Stehlik, Niraj Shah, and Isaac Halyard — started the business after leaving RedBird Capital, one of the leading investment firms in all of pro sports.

But these guys aren’t just going to sit back and hope for a return; they will bring direct professional sports experience that will be invaluable to a school like Utah.

For example, Scheiner helped launch Legends Hospitality while with the Dallas Cowboys, and then spent several years as president of the Cleveland Browns. Scheiner is also an advisor to Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, etc.) and an investor in PGA Tour Enterprises, the PGA Tour’s recently launched for-profit entity.

As Chief Revenue Officer at the Cleveland Browns, Stehlik oversaw all revenue generation, including ticket sales, premium suites, corporate partnerships, concessions, merchandise, and special events. Stehlik also served as President of OneTeam, helping the leading sports licensing company grow its EBITDA from $44 million to $177 million in less than three years. When RedBird sold its stake in 2022, OneTeam’s valuation had increased from $300 million to $2 billion in three years.

I could go on, but you get the point. The University of Utah isn’t doing this deal for a loan; they are doing it because they believe Otro Capital has the operational experience required to help them thrive in the new world of college sports. Utah’s athletic director even explicitly said that he sees Otro fulfilling a “mentor” role.

In the end, that’s why Otro Capital was able to close the first private equity deal in college sports history. While some firms just wanted to lend money, or others wanted to cut costs and raise prices, Otro’s approach is more about revenue maximization.

Sponsorships and licensing are the lowest-hanging fruit, but I wouldn’t expect ticket prices to meaningfully increase. Otro won’t want to alienate fans by doubling the get-in price at a football or basketball game; they will maximize ticket yield through dynamic pricing and upsell pathways, generating additional revenue by creating additional all-access hospitality experiences marketed to price-insensitive fans.

That’s the level of professionalism that has been missing from college sports.

While other schools, like Clemson, have established a similar for-profit structure (without taking outside funding), Utah is betting that Otro’s operational experience will give it an advantage over others. If that vision becomes reality, Utah’s deficit will disappear overnight, and the program’s financial foundation will become immovable.

