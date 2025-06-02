(Photo: James Magnussen before & after training for the Enhanced Games)

A new competition is looking to push the boundaries of athletic performance by encouraging Olympic athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). If an athlete breaks a world record during the event, they will earn a $1 million prize.

Founded by Australian entrepreneur Aron D’Souza, the Enhanced Games has raised millions from the most influential names in technology. Billionaires Peter Thiel, Christian Angermayer, and Balaji Srinivasan have all written checks. By being privately funded, the event is free from government or Olympic committee control.

While the International Olympic Committee (IOC) says that promoting doping would undermine the principles of fair play and competition, D’Souza argues that traditional sports have imposed arbitrary limits on human potential, suggesting that research on enhanced athletes can yield scientific and medical advances that benefit everyone.

Only a few athletes have been named so far (more on that later), but D’Souza says hundreds have reached out looking to compete. Each athlete will be monitored by a team of doctors during training, leveraging everything from testosterone and HGH to EPO, amphetamines, and blood transfusions to increase performance. If a doctor in the U.S. can prescribe it without breaking the law, athletes can use it while training.

The first version of the Enhanced Games doesn't officially kick off until 2026, but the competition is already making noise. Australian Olympic swimmer James Magnussen looks unrecognizable after just a few weeks of training, and Greek Olympian Kristian Gkolomeev took home the first $1 million prize during a private trial event in April after breaking the longstanding 50m freestyle world record while on a PED regimen.