(Chiefs fans standing on a street corner in New Orleans via Timothy Clary/Getty)

If you have been paying attention to the news cycle over the last few days, you’ve probably seen headlines about the falling price of Super Bowl tickets. On StubHub, the “get-in” price for this year’s Super Bowl, otherwise known as the cheapest ticket available regardless of seat, is currently at $2,600 before fees. That’s still a lot of money, of course, but it’s down 62% from the get-in price of $6,900 this time last year.

The same story can be seen across every secondary market ticketing platform — SeatGeek, TickPick, TicketMaster, and Vivid Seats. It doesn’t matter where you look; Super Bowl tickets are being sold for considerably less than they have in the past.

So, why is this? The NFL is more popular than ever. Add in the Chiefs' attempt at a three-peat with the Taylor Swift effect, and the price drop doesn't make much sense.

Well, there are a couple of theories. Some people will say it’s Chiefs fatigue — the idea that prices are dropping because fewer people want to see the Chiefs play in their third consecutive Super Bowl. Others will talk about how it’s a simple supply and demand issue, as Caesars Superdome has a seating capacity of 73,208, making it the largest stadium to host a Super Bowl in 14 years. I have also heard that some people might be nervous about going to the game after the attack on Bourbon Steet last month, which killed 14 and injured dozens more just a mile away from the stadium.