(Serena Williams argues a line call at the 2004 US Open via Clive Brunskill/Getty)

During the 2004 US Open, Serena Williams received four shockingly bad line calls during the decisive third set of her quarterfinal match against Jennifer Capriati.

Fans and commentators were outraged. Balls that were clearly in by a few inches were being called out, again and again. Everyone at home knew the calls were wrong.

Immediately after the match, Williams was issued an apology, and the umpire was dismissed. But 21 years later, the impact of this controversy is still being felt. Fans at home knew the calls were so bad because the TV production crew was utilizing a new technology called Hawk-Eye. Within seconds, a 3D model of the ball’s flight path was recreated through live animation, showing whether the ball was in or out in real-time.

The US Open then spent millions of dollars to install Hawk-Eye systems on all of its courts, setting off a chain reaction across professional sports. FIFA now uses the same technology to review goals, penalties, red cards, and offside decisions. The NBA uses it for skeletal tracking and officiating support. MLB even used an automated ball-strike challenge system (ABS) during its All-Star Game last night, and the NFL is officially implementing Hawk-Eye technology to measure first downs starting in 2025.

It’s not hyperbole to say that Hawk-Eye is one of the most important technological innovations in sports history. It has literally changed the game. Rather than relying on humans to make calls with their eyes, optical tracking technology has brought a new level of objectivity and precision to decisions that were once fraught with uncertainty.

Some people may not like it, but it’s only going to become more popular. So for today’s newsletter, we will cover everything you need to know about Hawk-Eye — how the technology actually works, its margin of error, the cost of installation, the company’s ownership structure, how the business makes money, and so much more. Let’s go.