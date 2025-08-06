(President Trump signing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act via Samuel Corum/Getty)

One of the most popular questions I have received over the last few months is why WNBA franchise valuations are so high. Despite the league losing $40 million last season alone, WNBA teams saw their valuations increase by 180% on average.

Additionally, Sportico recently valued the Golden State Valkyries at $500 million in just their first season, and ownership groups in Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia each paid a record-breaking $250 million expansion fee to join the league.

The politically correct answer here is that the WNBA is growing. Since Caitlin Clark’s arrival last season, nearly every single metric, from attendance and viewership to merchandise sales and sponsorship deals, is up and to the right. Not to mention that the WNBA recently signed a new media rights deal worth $2.2 billion over 11 years.

But that’s only part of the equation. The real reason WNBA valuations are multiplying is the same reason that all sports franchises have grown thousands of percent over the last two decades. American sports teams are the single best tax shelter for billionaires.

Don’t get me wrong, WNBA valuations wouldn’t be growing if the league weren’t growing. But billionaires also wouldn’t be interested in paying these prices if there weren’t massive financial benefits to them doing so. Both statements can be factual.

For those unfamiliar with the loophole, here’s how it works: When billionaires purchase sports teams in the U.S., they can legally treat almost the entire purchase price as a “depreciating asset” that loses value over time. Under current tax law, sports team owners can amortize intangible assets over 15 years, including player contracts, broadcasting rights, franchise rights, goodwill, and league membership rights. This happens across every league, from the NFL and NBA to MLB, NHL, MLS, and WNBA.

The process works like this:

Step 1: Purchase a sports team for billions of dollars

Step 2: Allocate 90% or more of the purchase price to “intangible assets”

Step 3: Amortize these assets over 15 years under Section 197 of the tax code

Step 4: Deduct the amortization against personal income, not just team income

Step 5: Save hundreds of millions of dollars on taxes over 15 years

To give you a better example, let’s use real figures. If a sports team is purchased for $2 billion, the owner will allocate 90% of the purchase price ($1.8 billion) to depreciating intangible assets. Divide that number by 15 years, and you get $120 million annually in tax deductions. Even if the team generates $20 million in operating profit, the $120 million amortization expense effectively creates a paper loss of $100 million each year.

Even crazier: since most sports transactions are structured as pass-through entities (LLCs or partnerships), these losses flow through to the owner’s personal tax return.

ProPublica wrote an excellent piece on this process in 2021 using Steve Ballmer as an example. Even though Ballmer reported $656 million in income the previous year, tax deductions from his $2 billion Clippers purchase allowed Ballmer to pay $78 million in taxes. To be clear, that’s a lot of money. But as a percentage, it means Ballmer paid a federal tax rate of just 12% that year. That was a third of the 36% that LeBron James paid and even lower than the 14.1% paid by a concession worker at the Clippers arena (even though Ballmer earned almost 15,000 times more than the concession worker).

I am not trying to pick on Ballmer specifically. Every sports owner in the U.S. uses these deductions because the tax code allows it. The IRS first allowed baseball teams to depreciate player contracts in the 1940s. Then, NBA teams started claiming that 90-100% of their value consisted of depreciable player contracts in the 1970s. And while the IRS initially excluded sports teams from intangible asset amortization in 1993, Major League Baseball successfully lobbied to convince President George W. Bush — a former owner of the Texas Rangers — to include sports teams in the early 2000s.

The problem with this approach is that professional sports teams are not typical businesses. While it makes sense for a standard company to reduce its taxable income as the value of their machinery, vehicles, computers, and patents erode over time, the assets of sports franchises regenerate automatically. For instance, player contracts can be amortized, even though teams sign new players when old players leave. TV and radio broadcasting rights can also be amortized, even though leagues typically negotiate more lucrative deals when their current ones expire. Even franchise and league membership rights can be amortized, even though those rights never expire.

The NFL is considered the most advantageous league for tax benefits because the equal distribution of its national TV revenue results in nine-figure revenue guarantees every year. Costs are controlled via a hard salary cap, and once your 15-year period to amortize intangible assets expires, the team has appreciated. You can either hold onto a profitable asset or sell it for a huge gain. Other buyers are always willing to pay a premium because the 15-year amortization clock resets when they take over the team.

This is a cheat code to keep valuations rising over time. But what many people don’t realize is that it almost went away this summer. When President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill was passed in the House a few months ago, it included a provision that would have reduced the amortization deduction to 50% of the purchase price for new acquisitions. The result would have been an additional $1 billion in tax revenue for the federal government over 10 years. But as you can imagine, this was controversial.

In addition to donating millions of dollars to political organizations over the years, NFL owners like Robert Kraft (Patriots), Jimmy Haslam (Browns), and Rob Walton (Broncos) spent the summer leaning on senators to remove the provision. The tax code change would have only affected future purchases, not current owners. But these owners were so concerned about the provision because if you were to remove the ability to amortize intangible assets, their lofty valuations could crumble overnight.

In the end, the lobbying worked. Despite a pollster for President Trump telling senators at lunch in June that 71% of voters supported getting rid of the tax break, the Senate removed the provision before sending the final version of the bill to President Trump for his signature. Some senators, such as Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), and Steve Daines (R-Mont.), claimed that the provision made the tax code more confusing and that higher costs would be passed down to sports fans. But with so much money at stake for owners across U.S. professional sports, it’s hard to imagine that their donations and political influence didn’t play a role in the final decision.

Ultimately, the amortization advantage is just one of several tax benefits enjoyed by sports owners. Local governments often provide hundreds of millions for new facilities. There are also infrastructure benefits, like using taxpayer money to improve roads, transit, and utilities around stadiums, as well as property tax abatement.

These benefits represent a significant drain on federal and state revenues. Not only does it directly cost the government billions in lost tax revenue from wealthy individuals, but there is also an opportunity cost since this money could be used to fund government programs. In other words, taxpayers are essentially subsidizing the increasingly higher team valuations across professional sports.

It’s difficult to determine if this will ever change. Owners have significant political influence due to their status as major donors, and their teams offer economic benefits to local communities. But if the tax break were eventually removed, it would have a significant impact on valuations. Even if an owner has already exhausted the 15-year amortization period, diminished tax benefits would lead to fewer buyers and lower prices.

