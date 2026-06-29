(Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon in 2025 via Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

The main draw at Wimbledon begins today, but the biggest story at the All England Club is happening off the court.

Several players in the men’s and women’s top 10, including Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff, announced last week that they would limit their media availability to just 15 minutes per session. In an attempt to push for prize money changes at Grand Slams, these players (and others) conducted a similar protest at Roland Garros last month and then decided to expand it for Wimbledon.

The TL;DR is that many professional tennis players are upset about the share of Grand Slam revenue they receive through prize money. While U.S. professional sports leagues like the NFL and NBA share roughly 50% of their annual revenue with athletes, the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and U.S. Open share only about 15% of total revenue with competing athletes via prize money.

As a result, a group of players has launched an ongoing campaign to increase the share of revenue they receive at each Grand Slam to 22% — a figure that would put Grand Slams more in line with distributions on the ATP and WTA tours. And yes, the 15-minute time limit placed on media availability is meant to reflect that athletes receive only about 15% of the total revenues generated at Grand Slams.

“Without us there wouldn’t be a tournament, and there wouldn’t be that entertainment,” World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said earlier this year at the Italian Open. “I feel like definitely we deserve to be paid more percentage.”

This week’s protest was actually called off this morning following a meeting between some of the sport’s top players and Wimbledon officials, but that doesn’t really change anything. These players aren’t backing down, and some of them (including Aryna Sabalenka) have even threatened to sit out future tournaments.