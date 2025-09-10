(Bears President Kevin Warren via the Chicago Tribune)

In 2024, the NFL’s Chicago Bears held a press conference at the team’s practice facility to announce a new stadium in downtown Chicago. Nearly 100 people attended the press conference with little to no notice. Team President Kevin Warren discussed the stadium’s economic benefits as fancy renderings played on the big screen behind him. The city’s mayor even showed up to pledge his full support, and the Bears had the entire room say a prayer — right before requesting $2.4 billion in taxpayer money.

It was a lavish ceremony celebrated by many. Despite the NFL’s oldest team not winning a Super Bowl in 40 years, the Bears were finally moving out of Soldier Field.

However, there was one major problem: The math never made sense, and anyone willing to question the Bears’ assumptions knew that this was unlikely to happen.

For starters, the Bears claimed that 72% of the stadium would be privately financed, conveniently omitting the fact that the surrounding infrastructure would require a $1.5 billion taxpayer-funded facelift. Add in $900 million of public funds for the stadium itself, and that’s how you arrive at $2.4 billion in taxpayer assistance.

But don’t worry — it gets better. When you add the cost to retire existing debt, interest on the new 40-year bonds, and the previous $1 billion spent on stadium renovations, the price of the project increased from $4.7 billion to nearly $7 billion.

The Bears claimed that they would make up the difference by extending the existing 2% hotel tax. But again, they conveniently left out that taxpayers are required to make up the difference when hotel tax revenue fails to grow at 5.5% per year. That has happened twice in the last three years and recently required a $27.3 million payment.

And if that wasn’t enough to convince you that a downtown stadium was unlikely, the Bears got even greedier. Rather than paying the city of Chicago $7 million in annual rent payments, as they do now, the Bears' proposal included a stipulation that would also award them revenue from non-NFL events. So, not only would taxpayers pay for the stadium and its surrounding infrastructure, but they would also lose out on $55 million in annual payments currently generated by concerts and other events. And to top it all off, the Bears still wanted the city of Chicago to pay for ongoing maintenance and upgrades. Not to mention that they didn’t even meet with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker before the announcement, despite the state needing to approve the funding.

So, that begs the question: Why would the Bears gather everyone together for a presentation on a project that was at best half-baked? Well, the answer is quite simple. As I predicted in my 2025 sports business predictions, the Bears were just using this announcement as a negotiation tactic to get what they really wanted.

At the time of the downtown stadium announcement, the Bears had already purchased a 326-acre plot of land in Arlington Heights for $197 million. This site, located about 25 miles northwest of the city, would have featured an indoor stadium, thousands of parking spaces, and a mixed-use development complex. The Bears had already released renderings of the project, but they ended up ditching that plan (for the downtown project) when they couldn’t come to a resolution on property taxes.

(The Arlington Park racetrack purchased by the Bears via the Chicago Sun-Times)

Arlington Heights spent months arguing with the Bears over the property taxes for the team’s newly purchased land. The city argued that the taxes should be in line with what other commercial properties pay in the area, while the Bears wanted lower taxes because the property is not operational or commercially viable in its current state.

But as you can probably assume by now, once the Bears announced plans to build a new stadium in downtown Chicago, Arlington Heights officially lowered the land’s property taxes to about a third of what they were previously requesting. This means that the Bears will only be required to pay $3.6 million in property taxes on that land.

And now that the property tax dispute is behind them, the move is official. After several years, multiple sets of renderings, and a handful of proposed sites, the Chicago Bears released a statement hours before the team’s first game on Monday, explicitly stating that they are now focused on building an indoor stadium in Arlington Heights.

The Bears say this development will not require any state money for construction. The team also mentioned that the stadium and its surrounding development would create 56,000 jobs during construction and 9,000 permanent jobs. And while some fans might be upset that the Bears are leaving downtown Chicago, the team included a statistic that says 50% of its season ticket holders live within 25 miles of Arlington Heights.

There is always a chance that the Bears go back on their word. They certainly have done that a time or two in the past. But this is the right move. I’m not entirely sure why most media outlets decided to report on the downtown stadium plan as if it were actually happening, but Arlington Heights is clearly the best option for everyone.

Taxpayers are tired of giving billionaires hundreds of millions of dollars to build a new stadium without any ability to participate in the team’s equity appreciation. That’s why all of the recent public subsidy proposals that have gone up for a vote — New Mexico United, the Arizona Coyotes, and the Kansas City Chiefs — have failed.

The Bears' ownership group will be required to spend billions of dollars (of their own money) if they want to make Arlington Heights a reality. But let’s not pretend like it doesn’t also make financial sense. The Bears will likely sell a small minority stake in the team (less than 10%) to a private equity firm, raising nearly $1 billion. Then, the Bears will take advantage of the NFL’s G-4 Stadium Loan Program, allowing them to borrow $200 million, repaid through future revenue generated from the stadium.

Additionally, the Bears will likely sell Personal Seat licenses (PSLs). These are one-time fees that entitle purchasers to buy season tickets for a given seat. Teams like the 49ers have used PSLs to raise over $500 million before the stadium even opens.

Furthermore, the Bears don’t currently generate any money from stadium naming rights. But since they will own the new venue, that’s an additional $20 million per year right in their pocket. In addition, a new stadium unlocks new digital signage packages, seven-figure luxury suite agreements, and millions in parking revenue.

Sticking with the 49ers as an example, if you added up PSLs, luxury suite sales, and stadium naming rights, the team's new stadium generated $1.25 billion of the $1.3 billion in construction costs before it even opened. Perhaps the 49ers are an outlier, but Levi’s Stadium opened over a decade ago, and Chicago is a much larger market.

However, perhaps the biggest advantage of owning a new indoor stadium will be the ability to host non-NFL events. Chicago is one of the country’s largest media markets, but the biggest events (think: Super Bowl, Final Four, etc.) never visit the city because there is no indoor football stadium. Chicago already generates $55 million annually from non-NFL events at Soldier Field, but that number would be significantly higher if it were an indoor stadium capable of hosting events during Chicago's winter. The city also gets to keep that money now, whereas the Bears would keep it in the future.

And even though we have already mentioned several benefits that would generate more than $1 billion in revenue before the stadium opens, we still haven’t discussed the mixed-use development. This is such a hot topic in sports right now because teams like the Atlanta Braves have proven you can drastically increase team revenue through stadium-adjacent real estate. The Battery in Atlanta is on pace to generate approximately $75 million in additional revenue for the team this year, and the team’s real estate holdings alone are valued north of $1 billion based on industry-standard revenue multiples. Even better, the Braves get to keep all of that money to themselves, as revenue generated from team-owned real estate is not subject to revenue sharing.

I also wouldn’t discount the fact that the Bears may have a few more tricks up their sleeve. The situation in Washington with the Commanders is a little different because the city will own that stadium. However, when you read through the term sheet, there are minor details that can make a huge difference, like the fact that the Commanders will not be charged any sales tax on the income generated from the sale of PSLs.

So, my point is simple: Next time someone tells you that an NFL owner should receive taxpayer money for a stadium due to the venue’s economic projections, just show them this newsletter. The ability to own and control stadium-adjacent real estate is far more valuable today than it has ever been in history. New rules around private equity have also enabled owners to bring in investors with industry-specific expertise, and there is no reason why every new stadium deal can’t be structured this way.

