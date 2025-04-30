(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Less than two years after buying the Washington Commanders for a record $6.05 billion, Josh Harris has done what previous owner Dan Snyder couldn’t do in two decades.

Seated next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Harris unveiled a historic new stadium agreement, officially bringing the NFL franchise back to the nation’s capital after nearly three decades in Maryland.

Here is what we know so far: