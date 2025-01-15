The Dallas Cowboys are a soap opera (and that's exactly how Jerry Jones likes it)
A deep dive into how Jerry Jones reengineered the NFL's business model, turning the Dallas Cowboys into the world's greatest soap opera.
Today’s Newsletter Is Brought To You By Microsoft Teams!
Did you know Microsoft Teams isn’t just for work? With its free plan for individuals, you can stay connected with anyone, anytime. From unlimited chat and free 60 minute video meetings to easy file sharing, Teams helps you collaborate effortlessly—whether you’re planning events, managing projects, …