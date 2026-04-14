(NFL commissioner Roger Goodell via Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation last week into whether the NFL has engaged in anticompetitive tactics to harm consumers. Specifically, the DOJ is looking into whether spreading games across multiple subscription-only platforms raises costs and limits access for fans, potentially violating a 65-year-old special antitrust exemption that helped power the NFL’s historic growth.

“To watch every NFL game during this past season, football fans spent almost $1,000 on cable and streaming subscriptions,” Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) said last month, claiming the current situation has led to “confusion and increasing costs.”

The announcement of this investigation was buried last week by the Masters, but it will likely be the most important sports business storyline this year. If the DOJ forces the NFL to limit the number of games it offers on subscription services, the league could see a double-digit drop in annual revenue (and potentially much more if it results in a loss of leverage over broadcast partners in negotiations).

But that’s the type of coverage you can get anywhere. The more interesting detail surrounding this investigation is that it appears to be coming from within. The NFL is currently trying to renegotiate its collection of media rights deals several years early, and many NFL insiders believe this investigation is a politically motivated attack orchestrated by one of the league’s current broadcast partners.

Part I: The Law At The Center Of Everything

To understand the current investigation, you must first understand the statute that is being scrutinized. Back in the 1940s, the NFL allowed its teams to sell the broadcast rights to their games to local TV stations individually. This created two problems: 1) attendance cratered (because people could watch their favorite team on TV), and 2) big-market teams started earning more revenue than their small-market counterparts (because New York is a bigger media market than Green Bay).

The NFL solved the first problem by implementing a blackout policy in 1951, which combated declining attendance by prohibiting the television broadcast of home games within a 75-mile radius of a team’s home city. Then, to address the second issue, the NFL pooled each team’s media rights into a single package and attempted to sign an exclusive, league-wide television contract with CBS.

The DOJ then blocked the NFL’s deal with CBS, claiming each of the league’s teams operates as an independent business and that the deal was invalid because individual teams could not act as a single entity to control TV rights. As a result, Congress stepped in. Within months, Congress passed the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961, granting professional sports leagues a special antitrust exemption specifically for the purpose of collectively licensing broadcast television rights.

In simple terms, the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 created a narrow carve-out from liability under the Sherman Act. Without this exemption, the NFL’s desire to sell its media rights as a single package would be an antitrust violation. But with it, the NFL can sell a unified package to CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and Amazon, then split the revenue equally among all 32 teams. This is the same framework that the NFL uses today to generate more than $10 billion in annual media rights revenue.

The only problem is that this antitrust exemption has several critical limitations:

It applies only to sponsored telecasts, defined by courts as broadcasts financed through advertising and made available free to the public. Courts have explicitly ruled in the past that it does not apply to cable, satellite, or streaming services. It is a creature of the broadcast TV era. Revenue sharing must preserve consumer access, meaning the public benefit underpinning the exemption requires that fans can actually watch games.

The Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 also aimed to protect high school and college football by prohibiting the NFL from televising a “substantial part” of any game on Fridays and Saturdays in the fall, beginning with the second Friday in September and extending to the second Saturday in December. It’s also important to note that this carve-out begins at 6 p.m., which is why the NFL traditionally holds its Friday games during week 1 or earlier in the day on Black Friday.

That said, the three bullet points listed above are really the primary source of the legal trap the NFL now finds itself in. Since the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 only covers free broadcast deals, every agreement that the NFL has signed with Amazon Prime, Netflix, Peacock, or YouTube technically falls outside the exemption’s protections. That means when the NFL’s 32 teams collectively negotiate those streaming packages, they may be doing so without legal cover.

Part II: The Road To A DOJ Investigation

The modern antitrust era for the NFL began a decade ago, when the league was hit with a class-action lawsuit by subscribers of its “Sunday Ticket” package — an out-of-market game bundle previously available exclusively on DirecTV. The plaintiffs, representing 2.4 million residential subscribers and 48,000 businesses, alleged the NFL violated antitrust law by requiring fans to buy the entire package at an inflated price rather than choosing their preferred team’s games à la carte.

After a decade of litigation, a federal jury in Los Angeles announced in 2024 that the NFL had violated antitrust law, awarding $4.7 billion in damages. Given that antitrust damages can be tripled under federal antitrust law — $14.1 billion in this case — this was one of the largest antitrust verdicts in American history.

However, the celebration was short-lived. Just a few months later, a district judge overturned the verdict, ruling that key testimony had “flawed methodologies” and should have been excluded at trial. A new judge has since been assigned to the case to oversee the appeal, but this was really the NFL’s first major antitrust blow.

The timing of this antitrust case also couldn’t have been worse. The NFL’s newly signed 11-year, $110 billion media rights agreements had just kicked in, and with new streaming partners Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Peacock, and YouTube TV joining existing cable and broadcast partners ABC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, and NBC, NFL fans now had to spend more than $1,000 to watch every game each season.

The odd part is that the DOJ’s investigation didn’t start right when those deals began. In fact, everything has really unfolded over a four-week period this year. It started in February when FCC Chairman Brendan Carr publicly criticized the NFL’s shift from broadcast TV to streaming. One week after that, Senator Mike Lee sent a formal letter to the DOJ and FTC calling for an investigation into the NFL’s streaming practices, and the investigation was announced two weeks later.

If that timing sounds suspicious, you aren’t the only one thinking that way.

Part III: Understanding The Political Subtext

(Rupert Murdoch in the Oval Office via Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The most revealing aspect of this story may not be the legal mechanics behind the Sports Broadcasting Act but the political motives driving the investigation.

It is widely believed in sports business circles — and reported by multiple outlets, including ESPN — that the NFL believes Rupert Murdoch and Fox Corporation are the key architects of the political pressure that led to the DOJ investigation.

The logic is straightforward: Fox currently pays the NFL approximately $2.2 billion per year under a deal signed in 2021 that runs through 2033. The NFL is now pushing its broadcast partners to significantly raise their rights fees mid-contract, reportedly seeking roughly a $1 billion-per-year increase from CBS. Fox doesn’t want to pay it, and Chairman Lachlan Murdoch has publicly stated, “prices were renegotiated just three years ago, and they increased by over 100%.”

Facing the prospect of another doubling of costs, Fox is now leveraging several pressure points at its disposal: Fox News relentlessly covers the streaming cost angle, the Wall Street Journal (which Murdoch owns) broke the news that a DOJ investigation was underway, and that’s even without mentioning Murdoch and the wider Fox Corporation’s close relationship with the Trump administration.

This doesn’t mean concerns about consumer access aren’t real. They are. But understanding the money behind the political pressure is essential context. While the DOJ’s investigation could result in lower costs for the average fan, it also, coincidentally, benefits one of the world’s largest media empires — one that just so happens to be in the middle of a multi-billion-dollar negotiation with the NFL.

Part IV: The NFL Isn’t The Only Sports League At Play

Despite this investigation seemingly coming out of nowhere, it’s clear that Roger Goodell and the NFL’s 32 owners have been preparing for an antitrust fight.

Last year, the NFL hired Ted Ullyot as its new general counsel. Ullyot was a unique hire because he is not just some corporate lawyer. Ullyot spent time at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and served as general counsel at Facebook and AOL. But corporate work aside, Ullyot is also a Republican with strong political connections. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, served as deputy to Brett Kavanaugh on George W. Bush’s White House staff, and was Chief of Staff to Attorney General Alberto Gonzales. Justice Kavanaugh even wrote the NFL a letter of recommendation for Ullyot’s hire.

Ullyot will likely leverage his political connections to argue that 1) over 87% of NFL games are broadcast on free, over-the-air television, and 100% of games are available on free broadcast in the home markets of the competing teams, and 2) rather than attempting to predict how media markets will inevitably evolve over the long term, the better solution is for Congress to modernize the outdated Sports Broadcasting Act in a way that either adds streaming protections or updates the law’s consumer access provision to match modern viewing habits.

If the Sports Broadcasting Act is not amended, the DOJ investigation becomes much more interesting. The best-case scenario for the NFL would be for the investigation to close with no action. A compromise might include a negotiated settlement requiring the NFL to maintain a minimum number of games on free broadcast television, particularly for the playoffs. The worst-case, but also the lowest probability, would be Congress deciding to repeal the Sports Broadcasting Act entirely, effectively forcing the NFL to rewrite all of its media rights deals.

This will take some time to play out, but the result could extend far beyond the NFL. People smarter than me will tell you that MLB is safe because the Supreme Court has already ruled that the league is not subject to the Sherman Act, but you can guarantee that Adam Silver will be watching this investigation unfold. That’s because, with the NBA’s new 11-year, $77 billion media rights package placing approximately 50% of its nationally televised games behind a paywall, including exclusive weekly windows on Amazon Prime Video and Peacock, the world’s top basketball league could potentially be far more legally exposed than the NFL.

As always, I’ll keep you updated. Legal cases can sometimes become boring as they drag on, but this is one worth watching. The outcome of this investigation will set the precedent for how every major sports league packages, sells, and distributes its content in the streaming era. And with tens of billions of dollars at stake, the NFL, NBA, and others won’t go down without a fight.

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