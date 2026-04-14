Huddle Up

Huddle Up

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Eli Mitchell's avatar
Eli Mitchell
9h

Another interesting variable in this case is the coordinated lobbying effort from Cody Campbell to get Congress to amend the SBA to allow college conferences to also pool media rights.

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