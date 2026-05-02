The Future Of Formula 1 With Stefano Domenicali, Eddy Cue, And Tom Garfinkel

Happy Saturday, everyone! I was at the Miami Grand Prix yesterday, hosting a panel on the future of Formula 1 with Stefano Domenicali (F1 CEO), Eddy Cue (Apple’s SVP of Services), and Tom Garfinkel (Managing Partner of the Miami GP). We covered a lot in 30 minutes — F1’s return to racing, viewership numbers for the sport’s first few races on Apple TV — and Tom even broke some news on a new construction project that will break ground after this weekend’s race. Enjoy!