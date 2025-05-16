The Golden State Warriors are the NBA’s most valuable franchise today, but it wasn’t always this way. In fact, many people thought Joe Lacob and Peter Guber were crazy when they paid an NBA record $450 million for the Bay Area franchise in 2010.

The Warriors had only made the playoffs once over the previous 15 seasons. They played in Oracle Arena, the NBA’s oldest venue, which they did not own. Teams like the Knicks, Lakers, Bulls, Celtics, and Rockets were doing hundreds of millions of dollars more in annual revenue, and the Warriors were losing $25 million each year.

However, it’s now an entirely different story. According to CNBC, the Golden State Warriors generated $781 million in revenue last year, $155 million in EBITDA, and are valued at $9.4 billion. Not only are the Warriors more valuable than the NBA’s biggest market teams (Knicks and Lakers), but it means Lacob and Guber are up nearly 2,000% on their investment, compounding capital at a 22% annualized rate for 15 years.

Casual fans will attribute this success to Stephen Curry. Don’t get me wrong, he deserves a lot of credit, and the Warriors wouldn’t have won four championships without him. But those who operate in and around the sports business know that Lacob and Guber are equally important. They have rewritten the NBA ownership playbook, turning an irrelevant franchise into the sport’s best business model.

Now, Lacob and Guber want to do it again. After agreeing to pay $50 million for the expansion rights to the WNBA’s 13th team, the Golden State Valkyries will kick off a new era in the Bay Area tonight. But rather than just riding Caitlin Clark’s coattails, the Warriors’ ownership group wants to leverage its machine to financially dominate.

Lacob has promised to win a championship within five years and expects to lead the WNBA in revenue. This might sound like a new owner being overconfident in his abilities, but it’s also entirely possible, and, dare I say, likely. Let’s break it down.

Everyone knows the WNBA is seeing explosive growth right now. Caitlin Clark is the primary driver, impacting everything from TV rights to franchise valuations. The WNBA recently signed a new media rights deal 300% larger than the previous one, and the Warriors just agreed to pay a $50 million expansion fee for the Valkyries, even though Mark Davis purchased the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces for just $3 million in 2021.

I know what you’re thinking: a $50 million expansion fee is a lot of money for a team in a league that lost $40 million last year. But that’s not the way to look at it.

This is really a $5 million annual payment for ten years, and the reality is that the Valkyries will instantly have one of the league’s best operating teams, in a great market, with ticket sales and sponsorship deals never before seen in the WNBA.

The Bay Area is an excellent market for a WNBA team because 1) it’s a top ten TV market in sports, 2) they already have the necessary real estate in place, and 3) there are strong women’s basketball roots with powerhouse programs Stanford and Cal.

By leveraging the Warriors’ infrastructure, the Valkyries will play home games at a world-class arena, the Chase Center. This is great for the Valkyries because the Chase Center is one of the NBA’s most profitable arenas on a per-ticket-sold basis, but it's also great for the Warriors because they get to fill otherwise empty nights at the venue.

The Warriors have already added a brand-new WNBA locker room inside the Chase Center. The Valkyries have also taken over the Warriors’ former practice facility in downtown Oakland (once the Warriors’ headquarters from 1997-2019), transforming it into a 31,800-square-foot performance center dedicated to the WNBA team.

This facility — one of only four WNBA-specific performance centers in the league — is packed with amenities: two full-size basketball courts with 17 total hoops, a modern locker room, weight and training rooms, hot/cold plunge pools, and a players’ lounge.

The Valkyries will benefit from this because it will help them attract top free agents by having better facilities than most other WNBA teams. But this was an easy decision for the Warriors. They already own the real estate, and it wasn’t being used.

World-class facilities and infrastructure are a big piece of the puzzle. However, it’s just a piece. The Valkyries’ real advantage, on the business side, will come from leveraging the Warriors’ ticket sales, sponsorship, analytics, and marketing teams.

The Warriors are widely regarded as one of the savviest business operations in sports, known for their innovative marketing and data-driven approach. The Valkyries’ back-end functions, like finance, legal, and sponsorship sales, can be handled by existing Warriors’ staff, reducing redundancy and costs. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The Warriors have a sophisticated email marketing operation that sends multiple weekly campaigns. The Valkyries can leverage this system to sell ticket packages directly to highly engaged fans based on their location, past ticket purchases, or engagement with women’s basketball content. Proven tactics like special offers and cart abandonment reminders will help elevate conversion metrics, making these fans much more likely to buy Valkyries tickets or gear due to the existing touchpoint.

Cross-promotional opportunities exist through membership clubs, VIP packages, and referral programs. Then, the Valkyries can ensure these fans keep coming back by leveraging the Warriors’ brand equity and playbook for in-arena entertainment.

The Valkyries have already seen tremendous benefits from the Warriors’ existing relationships. For example, before even playing a single game, the WNBA’s newest team has already signed a laundry list of corporate sponsorship deals, including agreements with JPMorgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, Rakuten, and United Airlines.

Every one of these companies already has a sponsorship deal with the Warriors.

It may seem counterintuitive for a corporate brand to spend even more money on the same audience, but that’s the most interesting part. While email marketing campaigns can help convince existing Warriors fans to buy WNBA tickets and merchandise, early ticketing data indicates that the Valkyries are reaching an entirely new audience.

The Valkyries have taken in 22,000 deposits for season tickets before ever playing a game. They are the first team in WNBA history to sell 10,000 season tickets, yet the team says only about 5% of those 10,000 people also hold Warriors season tickets.

This is a critical distinction because it indicates the Valkyries are growing the overall pie of local sports fandom, not just cannibalizing the Warriors’ audience. However, it’s even more critical for corporate sponsors because they are reaching a new audience interested in women’s basketball, not just diluting the CPMs on their existing deals.

Blue-chip brands can buy into the vision of building the franchise from the ground up as a founding partner, and the data backs it up. Since unveiling the team name and logo, Valkyries merchandise has been sold in all 50 states and 70 countries.

It’s still very early in what should be a long story for the Golden State Valkyries, but the team’s ownership group couldn’t have asked for a better start. From ticket sales to sponsorships, merchandise, and facilities, they have set a new standard in the WNBA.

We have talked a lot about each of those items individually, but the collection of assets is what sets the Valkyries apart. Some teams have one or two of those elements, but Golden State has them all. For example, one team might have great fans or play in big markets; the Bay Area has both. Some teams have championship-winning owners or those with deep pockets; Joe Lacob and Peter Guber have no shortage of either.

Add in a $1.4 billion arena with world-class practice facilities and a fully-staffed, sophisticated business operation on day one, and it’s hard not to be excited about the Valkyries. Now, it’s time to deliver on the court. The WNBA’s newest team could be profitable within a few years, but winning will make them a billion-dollar franchise.

If you enjoyed this breakdown, share it with your friends.

Share