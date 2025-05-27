(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Golf is about to implement one of its most controversial changes in decades. I’m talking about a change that has everyone, from golf course architects and billion-dollar manufacturing companies to the sport’s biggest names, arguing over its future.

One of our smart subscribers emailed me the other day asking for material on the proposed golf ball rollback. The TL;DR is that he wanted to know how the rollback will impact golf’s original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and if there are any other solutions to preserve iconic golf courses by solving the length problem in pro golf.

Rather than responding directly over email, I had to write about this because 1) I realized that I haven’t written about it yet, and 2) I have a lot of thoughts. For those who aren’t up to speed, the USGA and R&A — the governing bodies for the game of golf in the US and the world, respectively — are implementing stricter manufacturing standards for golf balls. This will effectively “roll back” the driving distance for golf’s longest hitters, while also igniting a debate about the impact of technology in sports.

The new rule is simple: Golf balls will be tested at a swing speed of 125 mph (up from the current 120 mph), with a launch angle of 11 degrees and a spin rate of 2200 rpm. To conform, balls must not exceed a total distance of 317 yards under these conditions.