The 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) is now underway, yet many of baseball’s biggest stars won’t be playing in this year’s tournament for a very specific reason.

Mike Trout was scratched from Team USA’s roster. With the losses of Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa, José Berríos, and Víctor Caratini, Puerto Rico’s lineup has been decimated. Venezuela’s José Altuve and the Dominican Republic’s Elly De La Cruz are also sitting out. Even Shohei Ohtani, who made two starts and a championship-winning save in the 9th inning of the finale for Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, will only be available as a hitter during this year’s event.

These players aren’t sitting out due to injury or load management. They are healthy and want to play. The problem is that they have been denied insurance.

And these insurance denials extend far beyond star players. Out of approximately 700 players named to provisional WBC rosters, roughly 165-170 were initially denied insurance coverage. A handful of these players later secured coverage after a second opinion, but that means nearly 1 in 4 players had been denied coverage.

So how does the insurance process work? Why are so many players getting denied? Do MLB teams care? And more importantly, how can this be fixed?

Here’s what you need to know.

How World Baseball Classic Insurance Works

Before we get into how insurance works for the World Baseball Classic, it’s important to understand how this tournament began in the first place.

In the early 2000s, MLB commissioner Bud Selig championed the launch of the World Baseball Classic. The idea was simple: MLB could grow its international audience by establishing a high-stakes global championship, similar to FIFA’s World Cup. With the International Olympic Committee (IOC) voting to remove baseball and softball from the Summer Olympic program in 2005, the WBC could fill that gap with a country-vs-country competition featuring professional players from top leagues like MLB and NPB — Japan’s top professional baseball league.

But while the idea might have been simple, the execution wasn’t. Selig faced immediate resistance from MLB owners, most notably New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, who was concerned that star players would suffer injuries before the regular season began. Not only could a bad injury impact a team’s championship outlook, but considering MLB contracts often include language that forbids players from engaging in “hazardous activities” during the offseason, such as skiing, skydiving, or riding a motorcycle, MLB owners also didn’t want to be responsible for a player’s salary if they got injured outside of team activities.

Eventually, a compromise was reached. MLB teams agreed not to directly block players from competing in the World Baseball Classic, but in exchange, MLB implemented a rule that required every MLB player on a 40-man roster who wanted to compete in the tournament to have his contract insured against injury.

This eliminated the financial risk for MLB owners. Revenues from the WBC would cover insurance premiums, so owners wouldn’t have to pay anything out of pocket. The MLBPA was okay with it because players were still guaranteed their full contract. However, rather than an MLB team having to pay a player’s salary for an injury away from the team, the insurance policy would reimburse them.

MLB’s insurance partner, National Financial Partners (NFP), brokers all WBC policies. NFP evaluates each player individually based on a series of factors, including salary, contract length, position, age, and injury history. NFP then provides a binary yes/no decision for each player, leaving no room for negotiation on premium pricing. NFP either includes you in its policy or denies you.

It’s important to note that these policies are extremely generous. For example, if a position player is injured during the WBC, his MLB team will receive 100% of his guaranteed salary for up to two years. For a pitcher, coverage increases to four years. And with no aggregate cap, one player’s approval does not affect another, meaning there is no limit on the total salary covered across all MLB players.

This means that if a pitcher on a $300 million contract suffers a career-ending injury during the WBC, his insurance policy would cover four full years of salary.

That said, players who are denied insurance really only have four options:

They could play without insurance and risk losing their salary for any time missed due to a WBC injury. If they get hurt, MLB wouldn’t be required to pay back their salary, and their team might even be able to void their contract. They can purchase private insurance out of pocket, which is super expensive and not always available. They can ask their MLB team to waive the insurance requirement, leaving the team to assume the financial risk. They can skip the WBC entirely.

Given that none of those options are particularly appealing, most players who get denied end up sitting out the tournament. Long-time LA Dodger Clayton Kershaw had to do that after getting denied in 2023, while the Detroit Tigers famously waived the insurance requirement for Miguel Cabrera that same year.

But to be fair, both of those cases had unique circumstances. Kershaw was denied because he was a 35-year-old with a history of back injuries and a $20 million-per-year contract. And when it comes to the Tigers, they only agreed to backstop Cabrera’s $32 million salary (in case of injury) because he was 1) about to start his farewell tour and 2) his contract was largely viewed as a sunk cost at that point.

In reality, insurance denial hasn’t been a problem for the WBC. For the first four years, it was a background issue. Most players were approved, and those who weren’t were either old, often injured, or both. But now, it’s become a major talking point, primarily because of what happened during the 2023 tournament.

The 2023 Trigger: How Two Injuries Changed Everything

During the 2023 World Baseball Classic, two major injuries occurred.

First, Mets closer Edwin Díaz suffered a complete tear of his right patellar tendon — a season-ending injury — while celebrating Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic. Then, during the same tournament, Houston Astros star Jose Altuve fractured his right thumb after being hit by a pitch. Altuve had to undergo surgery, causing him to miss the first 43 games of the regular season.

These two injuries represented significant liabilities for MLB’s insurance broker, NFP. Díaz had just signed a five-year, $102 million contract with the New York Mets, with his 2023 salary of $18.64 million fully reimbursed by the WBC insurance policy. Then, when you consider that Altuve missed roughly 25% of the season during a year where he was making $26 million, that means the WBC’s insurance provider had to pay out more than $25 million for just two players.

As a result, NFP and its underwriters were forced to change course. The same companies that had been profitable on WBC coverage suddenly found themselves hemorrhaging money. Even though the Díaz injury was a freak accident that might never happen again, it forced NFP to set stricter underwriting criteria.

Starting with this year’s tournament, NFP groups players into three health-related categories when evaluating insurability:

Low-Risk Condition: Players with little to no injury history get approved. Intermediate Condition: Older players who have had multiple 10-day IL stints over the past 2-3 seasons are evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Chronic Condition: Players with repeated injuries over the years, multiple 60-day IL stints, and/or multiple surgeries are almost immediately denied.

Beyond these categories, NFP also tightened its older rules. Players 37 or older are no longer eligible for insurance. Any stint on the 60-day injured list during the prior season is also grounds for refusal, as well as anyone who had surgery during the offseason, including both major and minor (cleanup) procedures.

This is ultimately why so many players got denied this year — from Francisco Lindor (elbow surgery) and Elly De La Cruz (quad injury) to Mike Trout (injury history) and José Berríos (elbow injuries). If your medical report showed any recent red flags, you went from a maybe in 2023 to a no in 2026.

And to make matters worse, several of these players believed they would be approved to play, only to get told they were denied days before the tournament.

“In some ways, I think it’s a little bit unfair,” Puerto Rico’s operations manager Joey Sola told The Athletic. “Especially when you are three days from submitting your final roster. Who in the world would think Lindor wasn’t on the (eligible) list? You wait until the last weekend to get an answer on Lindor? C’mon.”

Why Latin America Gets Hit The Hardest

Given that more players are getting denied than usual, especially with managers having to tweak rosters at the last minute, some Latin American teams have insinuated that MLB’s insurance provider might be favoring the U.S. and Japan.

"My only question is: Why is it just with our countries [in Latin America], like Venezuela, Puerto Rico, a couple Dominican players?" Venezuela’s Miguel Rojas said in January. "I don't see that happening with the United States or happening with Japan. And I'm not trying to attack anybody, or attack what's going on ... but at the end of the day, it feels like it's just happening with the players that want to represent their country from Latin America. So, there are a lot of things I would like to talk about with someone in control, with someone from MLB."

When it comes to the total number of players getting denied, Rojas is absolutely correct. Countries like Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic have collectively had dozens of players denied coverage, many of whom were expected to be key contributors this year. In contrast, Mike Trout was really the only marquee name denied for the U.S., while Japan is playing with its full lineup.

However, simply looking at the total number of players denied is not the right way to analyze this. For starters, with American-born players typically accounting for 70-75% of all MLB players, compared to just 2-10% for each of the Latin American countries I mentioned above, the United States has a much larger pool of players to select from. Combine that with the fact that Team USA manager Mark DeRosa actively avoided players who might face insurance issues during the recruitment process, and it’s no surprise the U.S. has fewer denials.

As for Japan, the WBC’s insurance policy only applies to MLB players. So, since many of their top players come from Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), the country’s top professional baseball league, they don’t have to get insurance.

It’s also important to remember that insurance risk scales with contract value. Just look at Francisco Lindor and Byron Buxton. The former was denied, while the latter was approved, despite Buxton having a comparable or worse injury history. The reason for this is simple. Lindor has $189 million remaining on his contract, while Buxton only has $45 million. That represents 4x more financial exposure for the insurance provider, which is likely why Lindor was denied.

That said, it’s not black-and-white. The WBC’s insurance process is done behind closed doors, and after Puerto Rico threatened to withdraw last month, at least two of their players were miraculously approved following a second opinion.

The FIFA Model (And Why MLB Won’t Follow It)

Pretty much everyone who has ever looked into this issue agrees that it is a problem. The difference of opinions then begins when discussing how to fix it.

FIFA’s process is considered the cleanest solution. For those unfamiliar, FIFA’s Club Protection Programme (CPP) compensates football clubs for financial losses when players are injured during international duty with their national teams.

Here’s how it works:

Universal coverage: Every professional player called up for national team duty is covered. No player is ever denied or deemed uninsurable by FIFA.

Capped exposure: FIFA pays a maximum compensation of €7.5 million per player per injury, calculated at €20,548 per day for up to 365 days.

28-day threshold: Clubs can only claim compensation if the injured player misses more than 28 consecutive days.

Annual club cap: Each club can claim up to €80 million per year.

Similar to MLB’s arrangement with the WBC, FIFA — the sport’s governing body — also pays for the insurance, not individual federations, clubs, or players.

However, the major difference between FIFA’s model and MLB’s is that FIFA caps its risk, while MLB has uncapped risk. This turns the insurance question into a simple math equation. With a €7.5 million insurance cap per player, even if Kylian Mbappé gets hurt, it’s a manageable loss for the insurer. On the other hand, if someone like Shohei Ohtani gets hurt during the WBC, his $70 million-per-year deal instantly becomes a nine-figure liability for the insurance provider.

Not to mention, MLB also has a conflict of interest. The WBC is co-owned 50/50 by MLB and the MLBPA. Revenue is split evenly among MLB, the players’ union, and international baseball federations. And even though MLB says the WBC is seeing triple-digit growth across all commercial areas, the tournament is still just a small part of MLB’s overall business, generating $90-100 million in 2023 revenue.

This structure creates tension between marketing, operations, and insurance. The marketing side wants Lindor, Altuve, and Trout to play in the WBC because they can help drive ratings and ticket sales, but the operational side must protect the financial interests of the 30 MLB clubs that own player contracts. In other words, MLB profits from the WBC’s success, but owners are unwilling to change their insurance terms because the WBC is still so small compared to the regular season.

Outside of FIFA’s CPP system, several other potential reforms have been discussed over the last few years. One idea is that MLB and the MLBPA could establish a centralized, self-insured fund that eliminates the need for third-party brokers, with WBC revenues covering injuries. Or maybe they could reduce injury risk by moving the tournament window out of spring training into a dedicated international window, similar to how FIFA uses its international breaks.

But I wouldn’t hold my breath. The WBC insurance problem resurfaces every three years, generates outrage, and then disappears into the background when collective bargaining negotiations begin. And with a potential MLB lockout looming for the 2027 season, driven by a proposed salary cap, rising player salaries, and what many fans feel is a lack of competitive balance, the insurance issue will likely fall into no-man’s land again — just like it does every CBA cycle.

