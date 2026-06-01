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The Knicks are back in the NBA Finals for the first time this century, and the team’s ownership group is cashing in on that success (in more ways than one).

According to Seaport Research Partners analyst David Joyce, who covers the publicly traded MSG Sports, the Knicks’ run to the 2026 NBA Finals is on track to generate at least $140 million in gross playoff revenue for Madison Square Garden.

Joyce estimates that the Knicks earned roughly $8 million per home game in the first round (vs. the Atlanta Hawks), $12 million per home game in the second round (the sweep of Philadelphia), and $17 million per home game in the Eastern Conference Finals (the sweep of Cleveland). And when it comes to the Finals, Joyce estimates the Knicks will generate at least $20 million per home game — a 5x increase over the ~$4 million the team generates from a regular-season game.

These revenue numbers include everything from ticket sales and luxury suites to concessions, merchandise, and sponsorships. However, revenue is only part of the equation. The real story is how the NBA’s favorable postseason revenue-sharing model (compared to the NFL and other leagues) produces outsized profit margins.