(Pat McAfee via Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

I wasn’t initially planning to write about Pat McAfee’s potential new $60 million-per-year deal with ESPN because it isn’t finalized yet, but after receiving so many questions and reading so many uninformed opinions, I’ve changed my mind.

For those who aren’t up to speed, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand broke news last week that ESPN and Pat McAfee are currently negotiating a contract extension that would pay him more than $60 million per year. McAfee still has two years remaining on the five-year deal he signed with ESPN in 2023, but ESPN now wants to lock him up by doubling his current $30 million per year contract.

The reaction to this news has been polarizing. Some people believe Pat is worth whatever ESPN is willing to pay, while others can’t process the idea that ESPN would pay McAfee three times more than the $20 million Stephen A. Smith and Troy Aikman each year — the network’s highest-paid talent outside of McAfee.

So for today’s newsletter, I’m going to walk you through the business case from ESPN’s side of the table. We’ll talk about production expenses, McAfee’s take-home pay, College Gameday ratings, advertising fees, guest contracts, and more.

For starters, it’s important to understand that ESPN isn’t paying McAfee $60 million personally. The money will be sent to McAfee, sure, but McAfee still runs a business. It’s a licensing deal. Rather than ESPN building out a studio space and hiring producers, graphic designers, and video editors, as it does for First Take, Get Up, and NFL Live, McAfee’s production company covers all those expenses.

That’s a critical caveat because these shows aren’t cheap to produce. Take First Take, for instance. Stephen A. Smith makes $20 million per year, and the network was paying Shannon Sharpe $6.5 million per year to appear on the show just two days per week before he left last year. That’s $26.5 million in total costs between just two talent contracts, not counting any of the other 10+ people who routinely appear on the show or the costs associated with actually producing the show.