(Shohei Ohtani via Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball has quietly implemented a sweeping change before the start of the second half of the season, restricting the use of iPads in the dugout to prevent teams from using artificial intelligence to help make strategy decisions.

Here’s what you need to know: MLB started allowing iPads in the dugout in 2016. These iPads are effectively dumb. There is no internet access or app store; players and coaches are only allowed to access three tabs. The first tab contains MLB-provided Statcast data and multiple video angles, which players are allowed to watch only after the inning ends. The second tab houses data for the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system, and the third tab is a custom tab where teams can put all their specialized data. This includes everything that would have previously been in a binder — matchup info, defensive positioning, and player tendencies.

But as data became an increasingly important part of the game, some teams took it a step further. Specifically, former MLB pitcher Adam Ottavino says New York Mets owner Steve Cohen spent hundreds of thousands of dollars so that his analytics team could build an AI program to help with live in-game strategy.

"The Mets were actually the team, the main team, that got cracked down on. They had an AI program that was very expensive apparently, and they were bragging about it a little bit early on in this -- the year. Some of the coaches that I know were talking about it from around the league, and they had basically an AI program helping them pick pitches and I think some other stuff. But MLB got wind of it and nipped that right in the bud, so apparently they weren't the only team, but I knew about it from the Mets angle. They tried to throw some money at the situation. Steve ponied up for -- I think this program from what I heard was several hundred thousand dollars to have."

In simple terms, rather than relying on pre-game reports from the analytics team to inform in-game strategy, several MLB teams have been feeding live data into generative AI models. These AI models can eliminate the human-led decision-making process by predicting the next pitch a pitcher should throw or forecasting what an opposing pitcher might throw based on sequencing patterns.

According to The Athletic, about one-third of MLB teams are using some level of generative AI on their league-issued iPads. Several teams, including the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies, now call pitches directly from the dugout — coaches relay the pitch call to the catcher using hand signals, and the catcher then inputs it into a PitchCom device to communicate to the pitcher — and the belief is that some of these teams rely on AI to determine what pitch to call.

To be clear, MLB has not accused anyone of cheating. The memo they sent out in June essentially says they are aware it is happening and that teams must stop using AI on their iPads when the 2026 season resumes after the All-Star Game.

But this also raises an interesting point about the use of technology in sports.

One theory I have long believed is that the NFL has become such a dominant force in America, in part, because analytics have largely “solved” other major U.S. sports. The NBA’s 3-point revolution has made the game predictable and much less interesting than it was 20-30 years ago, and the same can be said about MLB.

Moneyball was controversial in the early 2000s because it reduced scouting instinct to spreadsheets, but the sport’s actual data infrastructure leap came in 2015 when MLB rolled out Statcast — a Doppler radar and camera-tracking system installed in every ballpark that captures exit velocity, launch angle, spin rate, sprint speed, and defensive positioning on every pitch and play. What started as an analytics project that only the most data-loving MLB fans cared about became the statistical bedrock on which every front office now bases decisions.

Data teaches pitchers to throw harder, which is why average fastball velocity (94.7 mph) is about to set a new record for the sixth consecutive season. Hitters are instructed to swing with an upward path (launch angle) to hit more home runs, which is why there were roughly 2,000 to 3,000 total home runs per MLB season during most of the 1900s, but there are now 5,000 to 6,000 per season today. As a result, over 35% of all at-bats now end in a walk, strikeout, or home run.

MLB has done things both publicly (larger bases, shift bans) and privately (altering baseballs) to artificially increase/decrease offensive production over the years. The Tampa Bay Rays have also proven that a small-ball strategy can still be effective, leading the AL East by prioritizing bunts, sacrifice hits, and putting the ball in play. But let’s not kid ourselves, MLB could have waited until the end of the season to make this change. Instead, the league did it midseason to make a statement. That statement is that data, analytics, and technology can only go so far before they fundamentally change the way the game was meant to be played.

MLB is not the only league facing this issue. In fact, I would argue that even the NFL will likely face similar circumstances in the future.

Amazon has been using AI on its Thursday Night Football broadcasts for years. Its Prime Vision feed uses machine learning to identify likely blitzers before the snap, highlighting defenders in real time based on alignment, tendencies, and thousands of previous plays. It’s a fan-facing product, sure. But think about what that actually means: if Amazon can build a model that predicts a blitz for entertainment purposes, NFL analytics departments — with access to far better data — are certainly building something more sophisticated for competitive use.

The only question is whether those models make it to the sideline on game day. Coaches already carry Microsoft Surface tablets, so the infrastructure is there. Just like MLB, the NFL will eventually have to decide how much of the decision-making it’s willing to hand over to a machine before it steps in and draws a line.

Because that’s what this MLB rule change is really about. It’s about drawing a line. Teams can still use all the data they want to prepare. What they can’t do is let an AI model call the pitch in real time while a human simply relays it. That distinction might sound small, but it’s ultimately what makes MLB valuable as an entertainment product. Analytics have changed how players train and how front offices build rosters, but AI threatens to change how the actual game itself is played. That’s where the human-versus-technology debate becomes dangerous.

Sports are valuable because humans want to watch other humans compete. The moment fans start to believe they're watching machines play chess against each other, that value starts to disappear. Every other sports league will face the same question soon enough. Most of them just don’t know it yet.

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