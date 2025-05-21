What do scuba divers, $200 million yachts, and a floating Ritz-Carlton hotel have in common? They’re all part of Formula 1’s most extravagant and secretive weekend.

It’s Monaco Grand Prix week. So, today’s newsletter features nearly 50 of the wildest, most obscure, and fascinating details behind Formula 1’s most iconic race.

We cover why half of all Formula 1 drivers live within one square mile of each other in Monaco. We’ll look at the biggest yachts at this year’s race, including who is paying $150,000 to dock their $200 million yacht. And we’ll dig into a ton of other topics you would never even consider, like scuba divers waiting in the marina in case of an accident, daily helicopter fees, the brand-new Ritz-Carlton floating hotel, how Red Bull transports an entire building into the harbor, Monaco’s cheap hosting fee, the logistical challenges of setting up a Formula 1 track on city streets, and much more.

Monaco’s (Financial) Benefits: Charles Leclerc is an outlier because he was born there, but roughly half of all Formula 1 drivers now call Monaco home, including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, George Russell, and Alex Albon.

These drivers live in Monaco because of its weather, privacy, and close proximity to the Nice airport, but the real reason is taxes. Monaco doesn't have an income tax, wealth tax, local tax, property tax, or capital gains tax. However, F1’s French drivers (Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon) don’t follow this trend because a bilateral agreement between France and Monaco means they don’t benefit from Monaco’s tax exemptions.

Scuba Divers on Standby: Since part of Monaco’s Formula 1 track runs alongside the marina, scuba divers are deployed in the harbor during each session to prepare for worst-case scenarios, like a car or debris flying over the guardrail into the water.

Red Bull’s Energy Station: Most F1 teams don’t bring their motorhomes to Monaco due to the track’s tight paddock, but Red Bull thought of a better solution. After last weekend’s race in Imola, Red Bull took apart its motorhome before driving it five hours across Italy to Imperia on the Italian Riviera. Then, 25 crew members spent 32 hours reassembling the 13,000-square-foot building. But the motorhome isn't built on land; it’s rebuilt on a barge so it can be towed 20 nautical miles into the Monaco port, where it floats throughout the week and serves as a home base for the Red Bull team.