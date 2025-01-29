The NFL has been testing optical tracking technology for first downs (but is that a good thing?)
Today's newsletter explores the NFL's technological future, including how specific stadiums and even the Super Bowl have spent years testing optical tracking solutions during live games.
NFL fans have spent the last three days complaining about the league’s inability to adapt to new technology. The argument is simple: Tennis uses Hawk-Eye technology to determine whether a ball is in or out within seconds, and all of the world’s top soccer leagues use Video Assistant Re…