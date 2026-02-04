(Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara via Kirby Lee/Reuters)

The Super Bowl is the world’s most commercially successful sporting event.

With a record 127.7 million people watching last year’s game, NBC will generate more than $700 million this year in advertising revenue from commercials alone. Dozens of luxury suites have already been sold for $1 million or more, and the San Jose airport expects 150 private jets, each paying a $10,000-$20,000 special-event fee just to land.

But everyone knows that stuff. What people don’t understand is how the NFL actually determines which city hosts its biggest game. Spending billions to build world-class stadiums certainly helps, with SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) and Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) hosting Super Bowls in 2022 and 2024. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg — with more cities than ever interested in hosting the NFL’s Super Bowl, the league has used its leverage to create one of the most lopsided business deals in sports today.

Nearly everything, from use of the stadium to hotel rooms, luxury suites, golf courses, bowling alleys, rental cars, and parking spaces, is provided free of charge. The NFL also controls 100% of ticket sales and is completely exempt from paying sales taxes.

So for today’s newsletter, we’re going to do something different. After spending the last few days reading through the NFL’s entire 154-page bid submission document, I have outlined 40 of the most interesting details below. This document is a decade old, so specific dollar amounts need to be adjusted for inflation. But given that this report outlines (in incredible detail) exactly what is required of a Super Bowl host city, it also provides a unique behind-the-scenes look at the economics of the NFL’s biggest game.