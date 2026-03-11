(TPC Sawgrass via TPC Sawgrass/X)

In 1979, former PGA Tour Commissioner Deane Beman purchased 415 acres of Florida swampland for just $1. With thousands of trees, alligators, and bobcats occupying the swamp-infested land, everyone thought Beman was crazy. But Beman wasn’t crazy; he had a vision to transform the PGA Tour’s business model.

You see, back in the day, nearly all of the PGA Tour’s best events were played at private courses. That made them untouchable to the average fan. And considering that the PGA Tour also didn’t control any of the sport’s five biggest events — The Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, Open Championship, and Ryder Cup — the organization was almost entirely reliant on tournament management fees, otherwise known as the fee an organization or nonprofit pays to host an event.

So, as a solution to this problem, Beman set out to build a public course that was owned and operated by the PGA Tour. The idea was simple: In addition to serving as a de facto headquarters for the organization, owning a high-end public course would enable the PGA Tour to diversify its revenue streams (via greens fees) while also having the venue host its flagship tournament, The Players Championship.

If you haven’t already made the connection, the 415 acres of Florida swampland initially acquired by the PGA Tour in 1979 is now known as TPC Sawgrass.

Designed by legendary architect Pete Dye, the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is consistently ranked as one of the country’s nicest public golf courses, with greens fees ranging from $550-$750 per round depending on the season. And as host to the PGA Tour’s Players Championship, unofficially known as golf’s fifth major, TPC Sawgrass will welcome about 200,000 fans this week, setting new records across the board last year — ticket sales, merchandise, and concessions.

But that’s the type of information you can get anywhere. The real genius behind Beman’s vision is that the PGA Tour has turned TPC Sawgrass into a network of golf courses that collectively generate more than $150 million in annual revenue.

Not to mention, buying the land that eventually became TPC Sawgrass for less than a penny per acre worked out for everyone, as its previous owners leveraged the PGA Tour as an anchor to increase the value of their surrounding real estate.

TPC Sawgrass: The PGA Tour’s Second Option

(PGA Tour Commissioner Deane Beman via the PGA Tour)

Without getting too far into the details, what you need to know is that former PGA Tour Commissioner Deane Beman initially tried to buy a different golf course. That course was Sawgrass Country Club, located just outside Jacksonville.

In 1977, Sawgrass Country Club was set to host its first Players Championship for the PGA Tour. However, before the first tournament began, the property fell into foreclosure and was taken over by the bank. Beman put together a proposal to buy it out of bankruptcy, but was persuaded by a PGA Tour board member to wait until the first tournament was complete, presumably to see how everyone liked it.

A Florida real estate developer named Arvida Corporation then swooped in and bought the property right before its first Players Championship. Beman tried to negotiate with Arvida — he offered them a slight premium to transfer ownership — but Arvida declined, leaving the PGA Tour without a logical second option.

This is where Jerome and Paul Fletcher come into play. As significant landowners in the Ponte Vedra Beach area, the developers (and brothers) agreed to sell 415 acres of nearby land to Beman and the PGA Tour for just $1 in 1979. The land was wooded, full of swamps, alligators, and bobcats, but Beman didn’t care. He knew they would have to invest several million dollars one way or the other, so he sold the Tour’s board on the idea that building their own course was a better option.

As for Jerome and Paul Fletcher, they were playing the long game. While selling 415 acres of land for $1 sounds like a terrible deal, the Fletcher brothers owned a total of 4,000 acres in the area and knew that sacrificing a small percentage of their overall land so that the PGA Tour could build a permanent home for the Players Championship would make all the surrounding land more valuable.

And it didn’t take long for that thesis to play out. Ironically, the same company that refused to sell Sawgrass Country Club to the PGA Tour, Arvida Corporation, immediately started buying up pieces of Jerome and Paul Fletcher’s portfolio of nearby land once the PGA Tour deal to build TPC Sawgrass was finalized.

Pete Dye Brings Deane Beman’s Vision To Life

(Photo via the PGA Tour)

Once the land deal was finalized, PGA Tour Commissioner Deane Beman hired legendary golf course architect Pete Dye to complete the project. Dye’s resume speaks for itself, but Beman specifically picked Dye for this project because he was knowledgeable about drainage design from past golf course projects, most notably including Harbor Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Dye wasn’t given a blank canvas though. Beman had a very specific vision for how he wanted the course to look. Inspired by how spectator sports like football, basketball, and baseball build stadiums that put fans directly on top of the action, Beman wanted Dye to build golf’s first-ever stadium course. In reality, this meant using the land’s elevation changes to build vertical stands, enabling fans to see several holes (and different shots) without walking more than 100 yards at a time.

But while TPC Sawgrass’s stadium design is one of its most unique features, Beman’s vision didn’t stop there. The former PGA Tour Commissioner instructed Dye to incorporate a mix of right and left doglegs, ensuring that no single golfer had an advantage over another. Each hole was then built in the opposite direction to balance out the potential influence of wind. And, most importantly, Dye was told to make the final few holes the most challenging, with Beman believing that a dramatic back nine on Sunday would increase viewership for the tournament.

“I want three finishing holes where if someone is leading and plays safe, and someone is trailing and plays aggressively and well, they can capture the tournament,” Deane Beman told Pete Dye at the time. “I want a great finish. But if they play aggressively and make a mistake, they can blow up.”

After spending approximately $10 million on construction, or $40 million once adjusted for inflation, TPC Sawgrass officially opened in the fall of 1980. TPC Sawgrass then held its first Players Championship in 1982, but not everything was perfect. In fact, many players initially hated the course, with several saying it was too difficult after Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus missed the cut that first year.

TPC Sawgrass’s 17th hole is the perfect example. Initially designed to be a par three that ran parallel to a small lake, the hole was almost entirely surrounded by water after excavation. But rather than altering his design, Dye’s wife convinced him to keep it as is.

This is now one of the most famous holes in golf. More than 1,000 golf balls have been hit into the water during the Players Championship since the PGA Tour started using ShotLink tracking data in 2003, and broadcast partners typically place a dozen dedicated cameras around the 17th hole during the tournament.

The Players Championship Becomes Golf’s Fifth Major

(Rory McIlroy after winning the 2025 Players Championship via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Players Championship has always sold itself as the strongest field outside the majors, but the more interesting story is business, not golf. With a $25 million purse, this year’s 123-player field features 47 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, leaving the winner with a $4.5 million payday all to himself.

Approximately 200,000 fans attend the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass every year, not including the 2,000 volunteers that log more than 65,000 hours during tournament week. This is also the busiest week of the year for Jacksonville International Airport, with around 85,000 travelers expected. And when it comes to building out infrastructure, the 450,000 square feet of temporary seating and hospitality structures are among the largest buildouts in all of sports.

More importantly, this scale translates to real money. The PGA Tour doesn’t break out financials for the Players Championship on its year-end public reports, but the tournament set new records last year across virtually every category — ticket sales, merchandise, premium hospitality, sponsorships, and concessions.

Even without hard numbers, we know this is the PGA Tour’s most lucrative event because it is the only tournament on the entire calendar that the PGA Tour owns outright. That means that, rather than collecting a management fee in exchange for tournament hosting rights, the PGA Tour captures a lion’s share of the value chain at every monetization point, from ticket sales and premium hospitality to sponsor inventory, media rights, merchandise sales, and concession purchases.

This is why the PGA Tour keeps pushing the “fifth major” conversation. Critics argue that the Players Championship will never be considered golf’s fifth major because it lacks historical significance, and that LIV golfers aren’t even allowed to compete. But at the end of the day, that doesn’t really matter. The PGA Tour doesn’t need you to call it a major; they just need you to feel like it’s a major.

The PGA Tour’s new investors — Fenway Sports Group, Arthur Blank, Steve Cohen — want the PGA Tour to own events that generate major-level revenue and attention. But since the PGA Tour doesn’t control the four existing majors, elevating The Players Championship to that tier is the most direct path to owning a crown-jewel property. And with former NFL executive Brian Rolapp now leading the PGA Tour’s commercial side, the business logic is stronger than ever.

The PGA Tour’s TPC Course Ownership Model

(The TPC Sawgrass clubhouse via Whalebone Magazine)

Perhaps the most important piece of history behind the PGA Tour’s build-out of TPC Sawgrass is that it wasn’t a one-off project. Despite purchasing the land for just $1, the property that hosts The Players Championship became the prototype for the Tournament Players Club (TPC) Network, which now comprises 30 golf properties worldwide that are owned, operated, or licensed by the PGA Tour.

These courses provide rent-free venues for PGA Tour events, eliminating the middleman and boosting tournament profit margins. Many TPC courses also feature luxury housing communities and year-round training facilities for pros.

According to the PGA Tour’s latest financial filings, the organization currently owns or operates only about 35% of TPC venues, translating to roughly 10 PGA Tour-owned and operated venues out of 30. Some of these venues are wholly owned by the PGA Tour, while others represent minority stakes. But regardless of how the course is funded, the PGA Tour is still making money. One course might produce dividends via memberships, greens fees, and dining, while another just pays an annual licensing fee to use the PGA Tour’s TPC branding in its name.

The PGA Tour’s TPC business used to be an asterisk in the organization’s financial filings, but it has become a significant revenue stream. At approximately $150-175 million in annual revenue, the TPC network is now one of the PGA Tour’s top 3-4 largest business units, behind tournament revenue and media rights but ahead of corporate licensing and investments. In total, the TPC network now likely represents around 10% of the PGA Tour’s annual income.

To be clear, that number will probably never reach 20%. Strategic Sports Group isn’t investing $3 billion in the PGA Tour because of its real estate assets, and the PGA Tour has so many more valuable options on the table to grow commercial revenue. But considering that the PGA Tour turned a $1 land purchase into a real estate business now generating more than $150 million in annual revenue, the controversial decision to build TPC Sawgrass on 415 acres of Florida swampland is one of the most financially successful real estate deals in sports history.

