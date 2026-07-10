(Christian Pulisic via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

There are 30 people living in the United States for every one person living in Belgium, yet the U.S. Men’s National Team was embarrassed by Belgium on Monday night in Seattle, losing 4-1 in the Round of 16 at this year’s World Cup.

We should have seen this coming. Even after hedge fund billionaires Ken Griffin and Scott Goodwin donated $6 million per year to U.S. Soccer to hire Mauricio Pochettino, the European elite still look like they are playing a different game.

So why isn’t the U.S. better at soccer? How can a country with 350 million people dominate so many other Olympic sports — basketball, swimming, gymnastics, track and field — yet continue to fall behind in the world’s most popular sport?

What you’ve probably read online over the last few days is that the U.S. hasn’t developed better talent because youth sports are expensive. The argument goes like this: soccer is expensive → poor kids don't play → America loses talent. But if that were the main problem, then simply making club soccer free should suddenly produce World Cup winners…except history suggests it won’t.

The reality is that the U.S. isn’t losing at the World Cup because we take youth sports too seriously. The U.S. is losing at the World Cup because we don’t take youth sports seriously enough — and my solution would actually make it cheaper.