(Liverpool owner John W. Henry via James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

With a new Premier League season kicking off this weekend, it’s become impossible to ignore how many Americans have infiltrated England’s top competition. From Arsenal and Chelsea to Liverpool and Manchester United, the most powerful owners in U.S. sports have crossed the Atlantic to take on an entirely different challenge.

In total, 11 of the Premier League’s 20 clubs are now either wholly or partially owned by Americans. If you go one level down to the Championship, it’s a similar story, with half of the 24 teams in England’s second division consisting of American ownership.

Everyone seems to think that these American owners are just hunting for another multibillion-dollar investment. But it’s not that simple. These owners are not just acquiring sports assets. They are acquiring power, hoping to eventually gain enough influence to fundamentally change the way the league operates. Let me explain.