(Photo: Bad Bunny via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

The NFL’s announcement that Bad Bunny will headline next year’s Super Bowl halftime show has reignited a culture war, putting America’s biggest sporting event directly in the crosshairs of the country’s increasingly heated political rhetoric.

The context here is straightforward: Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most famous artists, but the Puerto Rican rapper and singer famously refused to host any concerts in the United States during his most recent tour because he said he was scared of ICE arresting his fans. Bad Bunny has also openly criticized President Donald Trump, while endorsing Kamala Harris, and almost all of his songs are performed in Spanish.

As a result, roughly half the country is upset that Bad Bunny is performing at the Super Bowl, even if they don’t watch the NFL. Spend just a few minutes on social media and you’ll see what I mean. Some people are saying that the NFL is “going woke,” while others argue they should have picked someone who sings in English.

But if you remove politics from the conversation, it’s very clear why the NFL chose Bad Bunny. They didn’t do this to make a statement; they did this to make money.