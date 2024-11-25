(Bryce Underwood via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

You’ve probably heard by now that high school quarterback Bryce Underwood has flipped his commitment from Brian Kelly and LSU to Sherrone Moore and Michigan.

Underwood is a five-star prospect and the consensus number one recruit in this year’s class. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Underwood doesn’t turn 18 years old until next August but just wrapped up one of the best high school football careers in history, winning two state championships and throwing for more than 70 touchdowns.

This earned Underwood nearly 50 scholarship offers from schools all over the country, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and Tennessee. And after feeling disrespected by Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, Underwood verbally committed to LSU after his junior season in January 2024.

This was a shock, to say the least. LSU is a premier program that has produced recent Heisman-winning quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels. However, Underwood grew up 30 minutes from Michigan’s campus, and he committed to LSU just days before Jim Harbaugh and Michigan won its first national championship in 25 years.

But now, less than a year later, Underwood has flipped his commitment in the eleventh hour. Many people assume this is because Michigan returned with a NIL offer the 17-year-old couldn’t refuse. But the real story involves years of pursuit, a billionaire flexing his muscles, Dave Portnoy, Tom Brady, and even Connor Stalions.