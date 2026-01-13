(Brooks Koepka via Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka is back.

Just three weeks after announcing his departure from LIV Golf, the five-time major champion is officially rejoining the PGA Tour. But there are a few stipulations:

Koepka must donate $5 million to an agreed-upon charity

Koepka cannot participate in the PGA Tour’s Player Equity Program for five years. Based on past performance and future projections, the PGA Tour estimates this could cost Koepka between $50 million and $80 million (more on this later).

Koepka will also not receive any FedEx Cup bonus payment in 2026 and must qualify for the PGA Tour’s lucrative signature events (no sponsor exemptions).

Koepka will kick off his 2026 season in two weeks at the Farmers Insurance Open, and he has also committed to playing the Waste Management Phoenix Open next month.

What you’ll read over the next few days is that this happened fast. Koepka announced his decision to leave LIV Golf on December 23rd. The PGA Tour wasn’t given advance notice and had no plan in place. After the holiday, the tour invited Koepka and his representatives to its headquarters for a meeting. Koepka announced his application for reinstatement later that day, and he was welcomed back the following Monday.

But while it may be true that the tour put all of this together in days or weeks, the reality is that it wouldn’t have been possible without a decision made two years ago.