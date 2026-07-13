(Image: Vinod Khosla via Bloomberg)

I’m going to let you in on a secret. There are really only two reasons why major U.S. sports teams keep selling for record prices: 1) investors believe live sports represent scarce, authentic, communal experiences that can’t be replicated by AI, and 2) American sports teams are still the single best tax shelter for billionaires.

The first point is self-explanatory. AI-boosted productivity gains free up leisure time, particularly for high-income workers → near-zero production costs lead to an explosion of artificial content across social media and streaming → live sports become one of the last remaining authentic and unpredictable pieces of content → demand goes through the roof. Just look at what has happened to ticket prices for major sporting events. We are already seeing this thesis play out in real time.

But heightened demand for authentic live experiences is only half the equation; the real reason franchise valuations across sports are rising so fast is because of a tax loophole that saves new owners hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

Let’s use the Seattle Seahawks as an example. This past weekend, Paul Allen’s estate agreed to sell the defending Super Bowl champions to a group led by billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla for $9.6 billion. That’s the highest price ever paid for an NFL team and 50% higher than the previous record, which was set just three years ago when the Washington Commanders sold for $6 billion.

Khosla will have to sell the 3.1% stake he acquired in the San Francisco 49ers last year, but that’s not a concern. In fact, price almost doesn’t even matter. Khosla’s venture capital firm will make a few billion dollars when OpenAI goes public next year — Khosla was OpenAI’s first VC investor, writing a $50 million check in 2019 — and the Seahawks will likely be a big part of his tax mitigation strategy.

Here’s how the loophole works: