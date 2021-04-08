The Secret Finances Behind The Masters Tournament
The Masters tournament was expecting to bring in around $200M in revenue this year, but how will that change with limited fans allowed to attend?
Friends,
There has been a total of 627 days since Shane Lowry won the 2019 Open Championship in Northern Ireland, marking the last time any major golf championship was held at its regularly scheduled time a…