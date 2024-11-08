(Augusta National Golf Club Clubhouse via MillerBrown/Getty Images)

Augusta National Golf Club has officially welcomed a crop of new members. According to Sports Business Journal, this year’s freshman membership class includes former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, and Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian.

Eli Manning now joins his brother, Peyton, who is already a member of Augusta National, along with several other notable sports powerbrokers, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

But how exactly did these guys become members? What does the process look like? How much does it cost? And what are the membership rules? Well, let’s break it down.

Everyone knows Augusta National is one of the most secretive places on earth. I mean, we’re talking about a golf club that has spent more than $200 million buying up land through an array of LLCs over the last five years and a place that puts RFID tracking chips in badges at the Masters to track where people are on the property.

I tell you this because it should come as no surprise to anyone that Augusta National Golf Club’s membership process is as complex and unique as it is secretive.

Founded in 1932, Augusta National Golf Club was initially a men’s-only golf club. In fact, Augusta National didn’t allow African members until Ron Townsend was admitted in 1990, and the club only started allowing female members in 2012, welcoming former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice and South Carolina financier Darla Moore.

Unlike most golf clubs, which are non-profits, Augusta National is registered as a for-profit corporation. This requires the club to pay more taxes, but they do it anyway because it means they don’t have to share their membership list, income, holdings, expansion plans, or anything else. Simply put, they value privacy more than money.

Because of this unique structure, Augusta National’s membership process is only known through rumors and second-hand accounts. What we do know, though, is that the club has about 300 members. This membership list includes a mix of billionaires, CEOs, hedge fund managers, and sports figures, and the club only admits people once current members pass away or voluntarily leave, which obviously doesn’t happen often.

Augusta National’s current membership list is full of names you would know, like Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and Stanley Druckenmiller. But the club also has a ton of less famous people, too, because it’s more about who you know than what you can pay.

Augusta National Golf Club’s Famous Members

Warren Buffett (chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway)

Bill Gates (co-founder of Microsoft)

Roger Goodell (NFL Commissioner)

Peyton Manning (Hall of Fame NFL quarterback)

Lynn Swann (Hall of Fame NFL player)

Lou Holtz (former Notre Dame head football coach)

Rob Manfred (MLB Commissioner)

Terry McGuirk (Atlanta Braves Chair & CEO)

Condoleeza Rice (former U.S. Secretary of State)

Darla Moore (former partner at private investment firm Rainwater)

Annika Sorenstam (former LPGA golfer)

Ginni Rometty (former IBM CEO)

Pat Haden (former USC athletic director)

Samuel Nunn (former Georgia senator)

The membership initiation fee for Augusta National Golf Club is surprisingly low at $40,000 and way less than places like Shinnecock Hills or Los Angeles Golf Club (home of the 2023 U.S. Open), which have initiation fees of $300,000 to $500,000.

Augusta National also charges significantly less than they could in annual dues, which are rumored to be a few thousand dollars. And members won’t break the bank when they visit the club, as Augusta National only charges members about $100 per night when they stay in one of the property’s ten cabins or 100 rooms.

Potential members at Augusta National must be nominated by a current member at the club. That person’s golf ability isn’t really taken into consideration, either, as the average handicap for members at Augusta National is estimated to be around 14.

When new spots open up, Augusta National’s executives determine who is worthy of the spot by talking to current members. But if that person publicly discusses why they want to become a member, it almost always removes them from club consideration.

The best example of this is Bill Gates, who has more money than almost anyone in the world but was repeatedly denied entry to Augusta for years because he openly talked about his desire to join the club. Gates was eventually admitted as a member in 2002, but even past Masters champions like Tiger Woods are only given honorary status.

Masters champions can play at Augusta National whenever they want, and they can even bring friends along with them. But despite being some of the world’s most famous athletes, guys like Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler still need to pick up their guests at the front gate, and they must include a current member in their foursome.

(Tiger Woods via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The interesting part about Augusta National is that once you *finally* become a member, it’s not like you have free reign to do whatever you want.

Augusta National has some of the strictest rules in golf. This includes things that are more standard at high-level country clubs, like no backwards hats. But it also includes some of golf’s more unique rules, like how members can never wear shorts (regardless of the temperature). Tipping is not allowed on the property, outside of caddies, and high-stakes gambling is frowned upon. You also can’t fish from any of the water on the property, and the club looks down upon having lights on after midnight, so much so that the club’s New Year’s Eve countdown happens at 10:30 pm instead of midnight.

Funny story: Warren Buffett actually broke these rules when he told some stories on the Dan Patrick Show a few years ago, saying that he lost $5,500 when Bill Gates hit a hole-in-one on a par 3 because “the foursome had to split buying everyone drinks.”

But that’s Warren Buffett — and for every rule that might sound like overkill, Augusta National offers such a money-can’t-buy-this experience that it’s totally worth it.

For example, Augusta National closes its course during the hot summer months to keep it in pristine condition from October to May. There is a secret wine cellar beneath the clubhouse with 30+ pages of the world’s most exclusive wines. SubAir systems keep the greens consistent by sucking up the water when it rains and adding moisture when it’s hot, and Augusta National even put the system under walkways after a patron slipped and fell a few years back at the Masters.

But perhaps the best benefit of them all is that tee times aren’t a problem. A typical weekend at Augusta National will have only 20 to 30 members playing golf, with a higher range of 80 for busier weekends. This is because some members only visit Augusta National three to five times annually, while some visit 15 to 20 times yearly.

And for anyone fortunate enough to become a member at Augusta National Golf Club, you’ll legitimately feel (and see) the club’s history at every turn.

Dwight D. Eisenhower is the only U.S. president to ever be a member of Augusta National, making 29 trips to the property and playing 210 rounds of golf during his eight-year term as U.S. President. In fact, Eisenhower went to Augusta National so much as president that the Secret Service worked with the club to build him his own cabin, which members can now stay in when visiting the property.

Every member also gets a green jacket, of course. But let’s not get crazy; it’s not like I really have to convince any of you that Augusta National Golf Club is a special place.

