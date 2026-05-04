(Jockey Jose Ortiz of Golden Tempo via Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Golden Tempo won the 152nd Kentucky Derby on Saturday. A 23-1 long shot, the three-year-old thoroughbred entered the final turn in last place before outkicking everyone to win by a neck, making Cherie DeVaux the first female trainer to win the Derby (and just the second female trainer to win a historic triple crown race).

In addition to the Kentucky Derby’s prestigious 14-karat solid gold trophy, Golden Tempo left Churchill Downs with a $3.1 million first-place prize. Trainer Cherie DeVaux and jockey Jose Ortiz each get 10% of that prize ($310,000), with the horse’s ownership group — Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable — splitting the remaining 80% ($2.48 million) based on their preexisting ownership agreement. And since Golden Tempo was bred by his owners and never sold at auction, a Kentucky Derby win guarantees at least a seven-figure profit for his owners.

But prize money is also only one part of the equation. Depending on how Golden Tempo performs over the next few months and how his offspring perform in the seasons after that, Saturday’s comeback win could be worth $25 million or more.

Here’s why…

Part I: The Business Model — How Stud Fees Actually Work

In horse racing, a stallion’s owner charges a stud fee — ranging from $2,500 to $250,000 — for breeders to mate their mares with a successful racehorse.

The economics are driven by pedigree: winning major races like the Kentucky Derby or producing champion offspring can dramatically increase a stallion’s fee and lifetime earning potential. Top stallions then breed 100-200 times per year, turning a single elite horse into a multi-million-dollar annual revenue stream.

The entire multi-billion-dollar breeding economy rests on a single rule enforced by the Jockey Club, horse racing’s North American registry. This rule states that every thoroughbred must be conceived through “live cover,” a witnessed natural mating between a stallion and a mare. Or, in other words, artificial insemination, embryo transfer, and cloning are all explicitly banned, which effectively caps supply and supports the premium pricing that makes a $250,000 stud fee possible.

Justify is a great example. After winning the 2018 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Coolmore Stud signed an agreement to purchase Justify’s breeding rights for $60 million. An additional $15 million was then tacked on to the total after Justify completed the Triple Crown, bringing the purchase price to $75 million.

You still have to account for tens of thousands of dollars of annual expenses for things like training, boarding, veterinary care, insurance, and management fees, but if you multiply Justify’s first-year stud fee (~$150,000) by the 250 mares it would have bred in its first year, that’s $37.5 million in revenue just in year one.

Justify’s breeding rights change each year based on how his offspring perform, but stud farms like Coolmore usually look to get an immediate return on their investment by shuttling the horse between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. This allows horses like Justify to breed year-round and dramatically increases the return on investment, with everything beyond year two being profit.

This is a simple way to look at the data, but you get the point. Even if you ignore the 8-10% of mares that fail to reproduce a live foal (no payment) and all of the other expenses, owning the breeding rights to a race-winning horse can produce outsized economic gains relative to its purchase price ($500,000 in Justify’s case).

Part II: The Syndication Game — Venture Capital Meets Livestock

Given the high price of breeding rights, these investments are now rarely owned by a single party. Instead, they are typically syndicated — carved into shares and sold to investors who receive annual “nominations” (think: the rights to breed one mare to the stallion each season) in exchange for upfront capital to fund the deal.

The structure is simple: A stallion is divided into 40-70 shares, with the stud farm typically retaining 25-50% of the shares to prevent the horse from being relocated against its wishes by majority vote. Each shareholder is then entitled to breed one mare annually, for the life of the stallion, without paying a stud fee. Shareholders can use the nomination themselves, sell it on the open market, or even lease it.

Here’s what a syndicate might look like:

Total syndication value: $25 million

Number of shares: 40

Price per share: $625,000

Stud fee: $75,000

Annual mares covered: 150

In this case, the stud farm would likely keep 10-15 shares for themselves and sell the remaining 25-30 shares to outside investors. In return for their $625,000 in upfront capital, each shareholder owns the right to breed one mare each season, for life, without paying the $75,000 stud fee. If the stud fee remains steady, they break even in 8-10 years. If the stud fee rises due to strong offspring, investors can make 3-4x their money over two decades. And if it falls, they might lose money.

These syndicates are typically structured as LLCs, with detailed provisions governing everything from expenses to breeding order and stallion location. But more importantly, they are popular because they create a win-win for everyone.

Investors like syndicates because they act as a long-dated call option on the horse’s genetic quality. Annual carrying costs are low because you get value back each year through nominations, with offspring then determining the total return.

And when it comes to the stud farm, the numbers are even better. Syndicates help offset the enormous upfront cost of purchasing a top stallion, hedge the risk of poor-performing offspring, and create a community of commercial breeders with financial skin in the game to support secondary pricing. Not to mention, the stud farm still prints money if everything goes right, as they are only selling 40 shares in this example, meaning they still control the other 110 nominations each year.

Part III: Golden Tempo’s Financial Return — A Detailed Estimate

While Golden Tempo’s financial return will likely never match legendary horses like American Pharoah or Justify, the numbers are better than you might expect.

Unlike most Kentucky Derby winners, which can sell for $250,000 to $2 million at auction, Golden Tempo was homebred at Phipps Stable. This is an important distinction because it means there is no auction purchase price to recover, which lowers the cost basis. In fact, after accounting for stud fees, training, veterinary, and racing expenses, Phipps Stable’s cost basis is probably less than $500,000.

The purse math is the easy part:

Total Kentucky Derby purse: $5 million

Winner’s share: $3.1 million

Jockey’s cut (10%): $310,000

Trainer’s cut (10%): $310,000

Expenses (entry fee, etc.): -$50,000

Net to ownership group: $2.43 million

At $2.43 million, the Kentucky Derby alone delivers a 5-8x return on the horse’s cost basis. Then, the numbers get even better when you add in the ~$300,000 Golden Tempo won before this weekend — and that’s without counting stud fees.

The two cleanest comps for Golden Tempo’s 23-1 long shot Kentucky Derby win are Mystik Dan (18-1) and Mage (15-1). After their win, both Mystik Dan and Mage had first-season stud fees ranging from $15,000 to $25,000. However, those stud fees are probably too cheap for Golden Tempo, as he is the son of Curlin, a Hall of Fame thoroughbred that won the Preakness Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Classic. Curlin was also a two-time American Horse of the Year winner (2007 and 2008) and has produced dozens of graded winners, which is why his stud fee has risen all the way from $25,000 in 2014 to $150,000 in 2018 to $225,000 in 2026.

As a result, even if Golden Tempo fails to win the Preakness, Belmont, or any other race, his lineage should produce a premium over Mystik Dan and Mage.

If we want to stick with the assumption that Phipps Stable will chase freshness by following the industry standard of ~170 mares in the first season, a conservative $30,000 stud fee would generate $5.1 million in revenue. A base-case stud fee of $40,000 is $6.8 million, with an aggressive $50,000 stud fee equaling $8.5 million.

A 40-share syndicate for this type of deal would be valued between $20 million and $25 million. But while the total return can vary greatly based on how well Golden Tempo does in the Preakness and Belmont, as well as how productive his offspring are in their early races, the final result is virtually guaranteed to be a fantastic outcome. Golden Tempo’s owners spent less than $500,000, yet, due to two minutes on Saturday night, transformed it into an asset worth $25 million.

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