The UFC’s exclusive negotiating window with ESPN ends on Tuesday, with all signs pointing to the two parties leaving without a deal. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the UFC won’t stay on ESPN; it just opens the door for the UFC to start negotiating with other companies, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

This is a big deal, even if you don’t care about the UFC. The final number and deal structure will impact TKO’s stock price — the newly formed company that houses the UFC, WWE, and other sports assets. This deal will also set the table for other sports leagues with rights renewals on the horizon, and depending on who wins the rights, the UFC could be the single most valuable piece of sports content on streaming.