Less than 24 hours after Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner to win the 2025 U.S. Open men’s singles title, a construction crew was back at Arthur Ashe Stadium ready to start demolition for the venue's new $800 million renovation.

This project is one of the largest and most expensive in tennis history. Along with a brand-new $250 million player performance center, the USTA says this project serves the average fan. Concourses are being expanded. Restrooms and escalators will be upgraded. Food and retail spaces will be modernized. But those are really just PR talking points. The truth s that the USTA is completing this renovation to premiumize the experience, removing cheaper seats so that they can add more luxury suites, courtside clubs, and hospitality packages that sell for six figures.

The stadium piece is the most obvious example. As part of the renovation, the USTA will remove ~3,500 seats from the lower-priced upper bowl in Arthur Ashe Stadium. They're removing those seats so the lower level can expand from 3,000 courtside seats today to roughly 5,000 when the renovation is complete. And that’s not all. Since hospitality is the name of the game, Arthur Ashe will have nine courtside clubs, two new luxury-suite levels, expanded restaurants and bars, and multiple hospitality environments when the $800 million project is complete.

So why is the USTA doing this? U.S. Open tickets are already super expensive — single-day grounds passes with no guaranteed seat are selling for more than $350 on the secondary market — and the USTA’s long-standing mission is to promote and develop the growth of tennis. Does charging the average family of four more than $1,000 to attend a single day of matches really help grow the game? Don’t forget, the USTA is a nonprofit operating a tournament on public parkland.

The USTA will tell you that renovation projects like this are a big reason why the U.S. Open can hand out $108 million in prize money this year, the largest purse in tennis history. But let’s not kid ourselves. All you have to do is follow the money. After digging into the USTA’s financials, it’s clear that this renovation alone could help the U.S. Open grow its annual revenue base by $100 million or more.