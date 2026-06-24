(The flyover at Seattle Stadium via Doug Zimmerman/Getty Images)

FIFA has repeatedly said that this year’s World Cup is the largest in history: 48 teams, 104 matches, 39 days. Billions of people around the world will watch the tournament on television, and FIFA is expected to generate roughly $13 billion in total revenue during this World Cup cycle (against just $3.8 billion in expenses).

Qatar Airways is even allowing FIFA president Gianni Infantino to use a $75 million private jet to travel to multiple matches on the same day. Last week, Infantino took more than a dozen flights to attend matches in Atlanta, Boston, Miami, Seattle, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, and Monterrey.

It’s not hyperbole to say this is easily the most lucrative sporting event ever to take place on U.S. soil. FIFA will make billions, Fox Sports will make hundreds of millions, and thousands of other businesses, from premium hospitality providers like On Location to local restaurants and coffee shops, will likely turn a profit too.

But what about the cities themselves? If FIFA is making nearly $10 billion off this World Cup, host cities that have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to put on games should also be making a pretty decent profit, right? Well, not exactly.

After hearing rumors that local organizers feel FIFA screwed them over, I spent the last few days reviewing some of the physical contracts these cities signed with FIFA (Seattle, Dallas, etc.). Each contract is 200+ pages long, but they paint a clear picture of how FIFA has strong-armed American cities into paying for the lion’s share of expenses while keeping nearly every significant revenue stream to itself.

What's in these contracts is worse than anything I've ever seen in sports business, and it goes well beyond what the NFL can squeeze out of a Super Bowl host. Once you see how the money actually flows, you'll understand why major metropolitan cities like Chicago and Minneapolis decided to walk away.

Here's what you need to know…